Chris Hemsworth admits ditching LA was 'greatest decision' he's made

Home is like a holiday for Australian actor Chris Hemsworth.

Hemsworth, 42, called his move from Hollywood glitz to the Australian Outback the "greatest decision" he's made after not enjoying his time in Los Angeles. The "Crime 101" star said coming home to "paparazzi and all the sort of the trappings" of the city helped solidify his decision to relocate his family to a sprawling farm in Australia, where he grew up.

"It was right around the time my boys were born, and it was just, we kind of were set up in LA and not enjoying it, you know? Like nothing was shooting there. We were filming kind of everywhere else," he explained during an episode of "SmartLess."

"And then … you'd come home and paparazzi and all the sort of the trappings of, you know, living in that space," Hemsworth added.

Hemsworth shares three kids with wife Elsa Pataky. Hemsworth and Pataky met in 2010 and married that same year, just three months after making their relationship official.

The two eventually moved the family back to Australia onto a "big farm," where their three kids have room to explore.

"You know, when you come back from work, you wanna go on a holiday? Like coming home for me is – it feels like a holiday. We have big farm and horses and motorbikes and surf," the "Thor" star explained.

Hemsworth and his brothers, Liam Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth, grew up about 20 minutes outside of Melbourne. He recalled the endless adventures he had with his brothers and explained what sparked his interest in acting.

"We lived about 20 minutes from, like, the main sort of suburban areas in Melbourne up in the hills," Hemsworth said. "And the nearest neighbor was a kilometer or two away."

"It was just all bush land and rainforest sort of set up around us," he added. "And so we would just [have] … adventures outdoors and playing different characters. And I think that's, to be honest, where the sort of intrigue or interest into that transportation into another."

Until he found his footing in the acting world, Hemsworth revealed he actually repaired breast milk pumps as his first job working for Fisher & Paykel – an Australian manufacturer of home appliances. The actor explained the company would rent out the press pumps to pharmacies.

"And they would come back to us, and I'd have to repair them when, like the little belt, the motor belt would break. You'd also have to clean all the dried milk that was on them," Hemsworth recalled. "So, I'd have a toothbrush and spray and wipe and – that was my first job."

Hemsworth eventually began acting in the early 2000s, landing a handful of small roles in Australian TV shows. Eventually, he landed his big break in the long-running soap opera "Home and Away."

The role that changed everything for Hemsworth was "Cabin in the Woods." Due to studio delays, the film – shot in 2009 – wasn't released until after he had gained global recognition as "Thor" in Marvel's Cinematic Universe. His 2011 movie led to more Marvel appearances, including, "The Avengers," "Thor: The Dark World," "Avengers: Endgame" and recently "Thor: Love and Thunder."

Hemsworth was honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2024, giving his wife a special shout-out during his acceptance speech.

"I want to say thank you to my beautiful wife, who has been here for my entire career basically by my side, endlessly encouraging and supportive," he said. "And it doesn't get lost on me that she put aside her own dreams in order to support mine and, again, [I am] forever in your debt."

"The fact [is] that nothing that I do, any of these moments, these special occasions and events, none of it is special without you by my side. I love you."

