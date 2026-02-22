Bindi Irwin and brother Robert share emotional tributes to late dad Steve on his 64th birthday

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bindi Irwin and her younger brother, Robert, are paying tribute to their dad, Steve Irwin, on what would've been his 64th birthday.

On Saturday, the siblings took to social media to share birthday wishes to the late wildlife conservationist — who died nearly twenty years ago.

"Happy Birthday, Dad. We miss you so much," Bindi wrote on Instagram, alongside a carousel of throwback photos. "Grace is so proud to tell everyone that Grandpa Crocodile is her guardian angel. Love you. Forever."

"Would have been your birthday today. Love you, miss you… thank you for being a guiding light and inspiration every day," Robert wrote on his own Instagram.

Fans flooded the comment section with words of encouragement.

"So much of what we loved about your father lives on in you," one person wrote on Robert's post. "I've no doubt that he is incredibly proud of the man you've become! You're a wonderful role model!"

"He was such a great person and his passion for wildlife and love for his family shines on through you all," another commented on Bindi's post.

Steve — famously known as "The Crocodile Hunter" — died in 2006 after being stung by a stingray while filming in the Great Barrier Reef for the documentary series "Ocean's Deadliest." At the time of his death, Robert was 2 years old and sister Bindi — who won Season 21 of "DWTS" with partner Derek Hough — was 8. He and his wife, Terri, were married for 14 years before his death.

In an interview with Men's Health , Robert — who took home the Mirrorball Trophy and won Season 34 of "DWTS" with his partner Witney Carson in December— opened up representing a "legacy" that his dad created with his mom.

"Coming over from Australia, I didn't know how it would go. I didn’t think I'd make it this far, because I didn't realize how incredibly supportive America would be," he said. "It’s impossible to put into words how much that has meant to me, because what I represent is so much more than just a dance."

"When I step into the ballroom, I'm representing a legacy that my dad [Steve Irwin] created with my mom. I'm representing everything I stand for, not only as a wildlife conservationist, but also as someone who is working really hard to try and spread some positivity and passion," he continued. "I want to be a role model for young people."

"The fact that America has invited us back every week all the way to the end, it means that what I stand for is being heard and that is incredible," he added. "I am so grateful. All of the challenges in the rehearsal studio, learning each new dance, have been worth it when I hear about how a dance resonated with people you know … being able to bare my heart and soul to America is scary, but it has been the most beautiful experience ever, because everybody has been with me on this journey and I feel like I've gained a whole new family over here."