Prince William reveals toll of Andrew arrest in first public appearance since royal scandal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince William admitted he was not in a "calm state" while attending the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs).

The Prince of Wales walked the red carpet at London's Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall alongside Kate Middleton, his first public appearance since Thursday's arrest of his uncle, former Prince Andrew.

When asked if he had a chance to watch "Hamnet," the prince – who is the president of BAFTA – confessed he "needed to be in a calm mood" to watch the historical drama directed by Chloé Zhao.

FORMER PRINCE ANDREW'S DAUGHTERS TORN BETWEEN LOYALTY AND LEGACY AFTER FATHER'S BIRTHDAY ARREST: EXPERTS

"I need to be in quite a calm state, and I am not at the moment. I will save it," he told the Daily Mail.

The Princess of Wales, however, made time to watch the Shakespearean flick the night before, which left her with "floods of tears," William said.

KATE MIDDLETON DAZZLES ALONGSIDE HOLLYWOOD STARS KATE HUDSON AND EMMA STONE AT THE 2026 BAFTAS

"I thought it was a bad idea, actually. Ended up with very puffy eyes," Kate said of the movie, which she described as a "presentation of intergenerational grief."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She also confessed that the couple has "a long list of films that we still need to get through."

The Princess of Wales attended a championship rugby match Saturday between England and Ireland in Twickenham, London, marking her first public appearance following the arrest of former Prince Andrew.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was released from police custody on Feb. 19, hours after his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The former prince faced public scrutiny due to his ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein, who died by apparent suicide while in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019.

Emails released by the Department of Justice (DOJ) as part of the Epstein files appeared to show the former prince sharing reports of official trade visits with the disgraced financier. One email showed Andrew sent Epstein the information five minutes after he received it.

King Charles III expressed his "deepest concern" about the news of his brother being arrested on suspicion of misconduct while in public office.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation," the king said in a statement.

"Let me state clearly: the law must take its course," he added. "As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all."

The king tended to royal responsibilities Thursday and opened London Fashion Week.

"During the visit, His Majesty toured exhibitions, including Brand63Africa and Stella McCartney, curated to highlight craftsmanship, innovation and sustainability within British fashion," the palace shared on X.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP