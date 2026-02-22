Eric Dane's wife Rebecca Gayheart breaks silence days after actor's death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rebecca Gayheart is mourning the loss of her late husband Eric Dane.

Days after the "Grey's Anatomy" actor died from ALS, the 54-year-old actress and model took to social media to thank those who have shown support.

"I am so blown away by the outpouring of love and support from our community," she wrote via her Instagram Stories on Sunday. "There aren’t words to express our gratitude."

"You are truly holding us up during this difficult time," she said.

REBECCA GAYHEART STEPS UP AS CAREGIVER FOR ESTRANGED HUSBAND ERIC DANE AS ALS DEMANDS 24-HOUR CARE

Dane died after losing his battle with ALS on Feb. 19 at age 53. The actor's family issued a statement to Fox News Digital on Thursday night.

"With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS," the statement began.

"He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world. Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Shortly after his death, friends of the family launched a GoFundMe campaign to support his two teenage daughters.

Money raised will cover their schooling, housing, and other essential needs as they "face uncertainty" without their father, the creators of the page explained.

Born and raised in San Francisco, California, Dane kick-started his career in the early 1990s with small guest roles in beloved sitcoms such as "Saved By the Bell" and "The Wonder Years." It wasn't until 2000 that he landed his breakthrough role as Jason Dean on "Charmed," which he portrayed during the show's third season.

Dane's professional life took a dramatic turn, however, when he made his debut as Dr. Mark Sloan ("McSteamy") on "Grey's Anatomy" in 2006.

In April 2025, Dane announced his ALS diagnosis , also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

During an interview on "Good Morning America" in June 2025, Dane said he was prepared to go to great measures to fight ALS.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I will fly to Germany and eat the head off a rattlesnake if [doctors] told me that that would help," the 53-year-old "Grey's Anatomy" alum told Diane Sawyer at the time. "I'll assume the risk."

During the interview, Dane opened up about the debilitating disease and explained how he found hope in the physician who led his care.

"I'm very hopeful.... I don't think this is the end of my story," he said. "And whether it is or it isn't, I'm going to carry that idea with me."

Dane married Rebecca Gayheart in 2004. They separated in 2017, but the divorce filing was withdrawn in April 2025. Just weeks later, the actor announced he had been diagnosed with ALS.