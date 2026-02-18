Coldplay kiss-cam's Kristin Cabot hits Miami beach in bikini before crisis conference keynote

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Coldplay kiss-cam's Kristin Cabot is enjoying some fun in the sun ahead of her keynote speech at a crisis communications conference in Washington, D.C.

The former HR executive for Astronomer was photographed enjoying a day at the beach in Miami, Florida, on Friday, Feb. 13.

In the photos, the 53-year-old mom of two can be seen showing off her toned abs in a baby blue bikini, which she paired with a large sunhat and a pair of sunglasses, as well as a few chains around her neck, gold jewelry around her wrists and another pair of sunglasses in her hands.

She can be seen cooling off and bracing for waves as she stands ankle-deep in the water.

COLDPLAY KISS CAM WOMAN SLAMS GWYNETH PALTROW FOR ASTRONOMER AD: 'WHAT A HYPOCRITE'

Cabot first gained national attention when a video of her and her boss at the time, former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, enjoying a romantic moment at a Coldplay concert went viral in 2025.

The two were caught cozying up with each other on the Jumbotron, and once they realized the attention was on them, Cabot immediately turned away and dodged the camera, while Byron exited the frame.

"Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy," Martin joked as the audience laughed.

Following the scandal, Cabot submitted her resignation as head of HR at Astronomer, while Byron was first placed on leave and then later resigned.

During an interview with The New York Times in December 2025, Cabot opened up about the now-infamous night and what it cost her.

"I made a bad decision and had a couple of High Noons and danced and acted inappropriately with my boss," Cabot said. "And it’s not nothing. And I took accountability and I gave up my career for that. That’s the price I chose to pay. I want my kids to know that you can make mistakes, and you can really screw up. But you don’t have to be threatened to be killed for them."

She went on to say that she had previously opened up to Byron about issues in her marriage and recalled him telling her he was "going through the same thing," adding that that admission "sort of strengthened our connection." She recalled kissing him for the first time at the concert after a few drinks and then wrapping his arms around her.

Once they appeared on-screen, she said "it was like someone flipped a switch" and that she "was so embarrassed." What followed was intense scrutiny on social media, with Cabot saying she was doxxed and received over 500 calls a day in addition to death threats.

"My kids were afraid that I was going to die, and they were going to die," she said.

Cabot will be speaking about her experience and how she was able to "take control of her narrative and rewrite her story" following the Coldplay scandal, as the keynote speaker during the "Taking back the narrative" panel at the PRWeek Crisis Comms Conference in Washington, D.C., on April 16.

She will be joined on stage by journalist and communications professional Dini von Mueffling.

"While attending a Coldplay concert in July and unwittingly appearing on the kiss-cam for a few seconds, Kristin Cabot’s life blew up in an instant," the event description read. "Online harassment, constant death threats, and 300 billion views to date: a never-ending media frenzy. From the outside, it was an amusing, if unflattering meme; but for her, everything changed that day."

It continued: "Cabot experienced firsthand the extremity of public shaming that women have long experienced when in the negative spotlight of the media, one their male counterparts often seem to avoid. During this session, the former Astronomer chief people officer and her PR representative, industry legend Dini von Mueffling, share the strategy — both immediate and long-term — that has helped Cabot take control of her narrative and rewrite her story."

