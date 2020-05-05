The best reality shows on Amazon Prime Video

Are you in the mood to watch a lot of reality television?

Amazon Prime Video has got you covered with their selection of content -- so just get comfy, choose a title, and hit play.

Here are a few series to get you started:

"The Amazing Race"

Watch this intense competition series -- hosted by Phil Keoghan -- as teams race around the world to win the grand prize: $1 million.

Seasons 1 to 31 are available.

"Survivor"

"Survivor" -- hosted by Jeff Probst -- sees a group of individuals on an isolated, tropical island "in the ultimate battle for survival." The winner gets $1 million.

Select seasons from 1 to 40 are available.

"Making the Cut"

This Amazon Original -- hosted by Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum -- takes 12 designers from around the world as they compete to be the next big name. Plus, the winner receives $1 million to invest in their brand.

Season 1 is available.

"Pawn Stars"

The show follows the Harrison family -- three generations of them -- as they "separate the fabulous from the fake."

Seasons 1 to 4 are available.

"Hell's Kitchen"

Hosted by Gordon Ramsay, this cooking competition show follows a group of contestants as they vie for the opportunity to work at one of Ramsay's establishments.

Seasons 1 to 17 are available.