Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton dazzles alongside Hollywood stars Kate Hudson and Emma Stone at the 2026 BAFTAs

Princess of Wales stuns in recycled blush pink Gucci gown at awards ceremony held at London's Royal Festival Hall

By Ashley Hume Fox News
Kate Middleton made a radiant return to the red carpet as she and Prince William joined Hollywood stars including Kate Hudson and Emma Stone at the 2026 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs).

The BAFTAs, Britain’s annual celebration of the year’s best films, were held on February 22, 2026 at London’s Royal Festival Hall and hosted by actor Alan Cumming. 

The Prince and Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance at the event, marking the first time that they had attended the awards together since 2023.

Middleton dazzled in a floor-length, flowing blush pink Gucci gown dress that featured sheer layers in pale and rose tones and a dark red velvet belt. The princess, who is famous for recycling her fashion, had previously donned the gown when she attended the 100 Women in Finance's gala dinner in 2019.

A split of Kate Middleton and Prince William, Kate Hudson and Emma Stone at the BAFTAS.

Kate Middleton and Prince William joined Hollywood A-listers including Kate Hudson and Emma Stone at the 2026 BAFTAs.  (Scott Garfitt/BAFTA via Getty Images; Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA; Mike Marsland/WireImage )

She accessorized with royal jewelry, including the diamond Greville Chandelier Earrings, which were previously owned by Queen Elizabeth II, as well as the Queen Mary Choker Bracelet. Middleton wore her hair in soft side-parted curls, completing her red carpet look. 

William, who serves as the President of BAFTA, subtly coordinated his ensemble with Middleton's gown, opting for a dark red velvet evening jacket along with a white button-down shirt, a black bowtie, black trousers, and black dress shoes.

Hudson, who was nominated for a best leading actress BAFTA, turned heads in a striking red off-the-shoulder corset gown, paired with diamond statement necklace and fan-shaped diamond earrings. The "Song Sung Blue" star wore her hair in a sleek updo, completing her Old Hollywood-inspired look. 

Prince William and Kate Middleton at the BAFTAs

Middleton stunned in an ethereal rose pink gown as she made her return to the BAFTAs alongside William for the first time since 2023.  (Scott Garfitt/BAFTA via Getty Images)

Kate Hudson at the BAFTAs

BAFTA nominee Kate Hudson rocked a bold red gown.  (Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Emma Stone at the BAFTAs

Emma Stone dared to bare in a black gown that featured a dramatic keyhole cutout.  ( Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Stone, who also received a best leading actress nod, dared to bare in a floor-length black halter dress with a dramatic keyhole cutout that extended almost to her navel and also featured a long train. The "Bugonia" star wore understated diamond jewelry that included stud earrings and a bracelet and sported strappy black heels.

Kerry Washington stunned in a custom navy blue Prada gown that featured a daring side-baring silhouette with sequin straps and a flowing pleated tulle skirt. The "Scandal" actress completed the look with diamond-encrusted navy blue medallion-style earrings and a navy blue manicure.

Monica Bellucci wowed in a sophisticated off-the-shoulder black gown by Stella McCartney, which she accessorized with a diamond and sapphire Cartier High Jewelry necklace. 

Kerry Washington at the BAFTAs

Kerry Washington wowed in a custom navy blue Prada dress.  ( Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Monica Bellucci at the BAFTAs

Monica Bellucci sported a dazzling diamond and sapphire statement necklace.  (James McCauley/Variety via Getty Images)

Gillian Anderson at the BAFTAs

Gillian Anderson turned heads in a elegant patterned chiffon gown.  (Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

Gillian Anderson stood out in an elegant purple and brown patterned chiffon gown by Roksanda, that featured a high neckline and a purple tied belt along with diamond drop earrings.

Teyana Taylor commanded attention in a custom plum-colored trench coat inspired Burberry gown that featured a dramatic rose-like collar and belted waist. Taylor, who was nominated in the best supporting actress category for her performance in "One Battle After Another," completed her look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Jessie Buckley, who received a best leading actress nomination for her performance in "Hamnet, walked the red carpet in a striking blue velvet Chanel gown with jeweled broaches on the shoulders and a scooped back. The actress accessorized with Chanel jewelry including diamond and sapphire earrings and a multi-gem ring.

Teyana Taylor at the BAFTAs

Teyana Taylor made a fashion statement with her trench coat-inspired dress.  (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Jessie Buckley at the BAFTAs

Jessie Buckley stood out in a striking blue velvet gown.  (James McCauley/Variety via Getty Images)

Rose Byrne at the BAFTAs

Rose Byrne stunned in a light yellow Miu Miu dress.  (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Sadie Sink at the BAFTAs

Sadie Sink turned heads in a mint green Prada gown.  (Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Rose Byrne made her BAFTAs debut in a light yellow backless chiffon halter gown by Miu Mui that was embroidered with silver crystals and featured a cinched waist. Byrne, who wore dramatic diamond drop earrings, was nominated in the leading actress category for her performance in "If I Had Legs I’d Kick You."

Sadie Sink stunned in a mint green backless, sideless Prada gown held by a delicate ribbon around the waist. The "Stranger Things" star completed her elegant look with Bulgari jewelry. 

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume

