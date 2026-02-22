Kate Middleton dazzles alongside Hollywood stars Kate Hudson and Emma Stone at the 2026 BAFTAs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Middleton made a radiant return to the red carpet as she and Prince William joined Hollywood stars including Kate Hudson and Emma Stone at the 2026 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs).

The BAFTAs, Britain’s annual celebration of the year’s best films, were held on February 22, 2026 at London’s Royal Festival Hall and hosted by actor Alan Cumming.

The Prince and Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance at the event, marking the first time that they had attended the awards together since 2023.

Middleton dazzled in a floor-length, flowing blush pink Gucci gown dress that featured sheer layers in pale and rose tones and a dark red velvet belt. The princess, who is famous for recycling her fashion, had previously donned the gown when she attended the 100 Women in Finance's gala dinner in 2019.

She accessorized with royal jewelry, including the diamond Greville Chandelier Earrings, which were previously owned by Queen Elizabeth II, as well as the Queen Mary Choker Bracelet. Middleton wore her hair in soft side-parted curls, completing her red carpet look.

William, who serves as the President of BAFTA, subtly coordinated his ensemble with Middleton's gown, opting for a dark red velvet evening jacket along with a white button-down shirt, a black bowtie, black trousers, and black dress shoes.

Hudson, who was nominated for a best leading actress BAFTA, turned heads in a striking red off-the-shoulder corset gown, paired with diamond statement necklace and fan-shaped diamond earrings. The "Song Sung Blue" star wore her hair in a sleek updo, completing her Old Hollywood-inspired look.

Stone, who also received a best leading actress nod, dared to bare in a floor-length black halter dress with a dramatic keyhole cutout that extended almost to her navel and also featured a long train. The "Bugonia" star wore understated diamond jewelry that included stud earrings and a bracelet and sported strappy black heels.

Kerry Washington stunned in a custom navy blue Prada gown that featured a daring side-baring silhouette with sequin straps and a flowing pleated tulle skirt. The "Scandal" actress completed the look with diamond-encrusted navy blue medallion-style earrings and a navy blue manicure.

Monica Bellucci wowed in a sophisticated off-the-shoulder black gown by Stella McCartney, which she accessorized with a diamond and sapphire Cartier High Jewelry necklace.

Gillian Anderson stood out in an elegant purple and brown patterned chiffon gown by Roksanda, that featured a high neckline and a purple tied belt along with diamond drop earrings.

Teyana Taylor commanded attention in a custom plum-colored trench coat inspired Burberry gown that featured a dramatic rose-like collar and belted waist. Taylor, who was nominated in the best supporting actress category for her performance in "One Battle After Another," completed her look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Jessie Buckley, who received a best leading actress nomination for her performance in "Hamnet, walked the red carpet in a striking blue velvet Chanel gown with jeweled broaches on the shoulders and a scooped back. The actress accessorized with Chanel jewelry including diamond and sapphire earrings and a multi-gem ring.

Rose Byrne made her BAFTAs debut in a light yellow backless chiffon halter gown by Miu Mui that was embroidered with silver crystals and featured a cinched waist. Byrne, who wore dramatic diamond drop earrings, was nominated in the leading actress category for her performance in "If I Had Legs I’d Kick You."

Sadie Sink stunned in a mint green backless, sideless Prada gown held by a delicate ribbon around the waist. The "Stranger Things" star completed her elegant look with Bulgari jewelry.