Jane Seymour embraces 75th birthday with swimsuit beach photo and message of gratitude

Jane Seymour is embracing joy and encouraging others to do the same.

The "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" star shared a radiant beachside photo of herself standing barefoot in the sand, wearing a white one-shoulder swimsuit, a wide-brim hat and sunglasses as she stretched her arms toward the sky. Waves rolled in behind her while a tree-lined coastline framed the serene backdrop.

Seymour paired the sun-soaked image with a reflective caption.

"We talk about chasing happiness, but sometimes happiness is already there, waiting to be acknowledged. A breath. A smile. A quiet sense of enoughness. When you stop long enough to feel it, everything shifts. 🤍 What is one small thing that brought you peace this week?" she wrote.

The post comes as the Emmy-winning actress recently celebrated her 75th birthday, a milestone she previously revealed she plans to honor all year.

Seymour marked her birthday Feb. 15 and later shared a snapshot from one of her celebrations. In the image, a chef presented an elaborate meringue-topped cake crowned with a sparkling candle as Seymour, dressed in a vibrant pink fitted dress, smiled while friends applauded around her.

"Who says you can’t have your cake and eat it too? 😅 When a room comes together to celebrate and a cake like this appears, you simply enjoy the moment. 🎂 Such a fun time at @thevintageclub. What’s your ultimate celebration dessert?" she captioned the festive moment.

Last month, Seymour opened up about the milestone year while speaking with People magazine at AARP’s annual Movies for Grownups Awards in Beverly Hills. The actress revealed she is currently working on her memoir, describing the process as "absolutely fascinating."

"I’m trying to figure out what to do with all the material I can’t put in the book. I’m actually trying to think out of the box," she said. "I want to make sure that the book is great and it has a purpose, but then I’m trying to figure out what to do with the rest of the stories."

In addition to writing her memoir, Seymour previously told People she plans to celebrate her 75th birthday throughout the year with gatherings that include family, close friends and events tied to her nonprofit, the Open Hearts Foundation.

When asked about her longevity and beauty routine, Seymour said she believes in exfoliating and protecting her skin daily. She also emphasized hydration, a healthy diet rich in vegetables and fruit, sunscreen and wide-brim hats as part of her routine.

"I’m a great believer in exfoliating and protecting my skin," she said, adding that staying consistent with skincare and overall wellness has been key.

For Seymour, however, the focus appears to be less about appearance and more about perspective.

As her recent beach post suggests, the actress is leaning into gratitude, choosing to recognize happiness in small, quiet moments rather than chase it.

