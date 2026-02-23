Ethan Hawke's 'incredibly vulgar' bedroom comment has fans calling him a 'naughty boy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ethan Hawke fans are calling his NSFW response to eating in bed a "very 90s response."

Hawke was interviewed by British Vogue and GQ at the Fashion & Film Party and was playing Jenga when the outlet asked if it's bad to eat food in bed.

"Incredibly vulgar things are going through my brain right now," Hawke said before adding, "I like to eat in bed, but I don’t eat food."

Hawke laughed, rubbed his beard, and then moved on to the next question in the interview.

The interview was uploaded on British Vogue's official Instagram account and fans flooded the comment section weighing in on the "vulgar" comment about his sex life.

"That first answer🫠🫠🫠 very 90's response😸," one user wrote.

Another user wrote, "DAMN MR. HAWK! 🥵🔥" while someone else said: "Simply adorable! And pretty frisky which I REALLY love," adding heart-eye emojis.

One fan said: "Mr Hawke, behave… or don’t," and another commented: "Oooo Ethan, you naughty boy,

with heart-eye emojis."

Hawke has been married to Ryan Shawhughes since 2008. The couple share two kids: Clementine and Indiana. Prior to his marriage to Shawhughes, Hawke was married to Uma Thurman.

Thurman and Hawke tied the knot in 1998 and divorced in 2005. Hawke and Thurman share two kids: "Stranger Things" star Maya Hawke and Levon Roan.

In November, Hawke opened up about his divorce from Thurman and marrying Shawhughes.

"The public eye is like gasoline, but what makes divorce hard is the stuff that makes it hard for everyone — the family elements, how to help the kids through it. I’m so envious of people who have amicable splits," he said, noting that he would not comment further since he made "a vow" to his kids.

"When I split up I was hellbent on not having any more kids and I wanted to be single for the rest of my life. But then I made a best friend and I liked kissing her," Hawke said of his wife.

