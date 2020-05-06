Fans furious over Tyra Banks' comments in old 'America's Next Top Model' video

Fans aren't happy with Tyra Banks after an old clip from "America's Next Top Model" resurfaced on social media.

In the clip from 2006, the creator and former judge/host of the modeling competition show is seen pressuring Cycle 6 contestant Danielle Evans to get dental surgery to close the gap between her two front teeth.

"Do you really think you can have a Cover Girl contract with a gap in your mouth?" Banks asked.

When Evans doesn't agree with Banks' critique and says she wants to be who she naturally is, Banks called her appearance "not marketable."

Fellow judge J. Alexander quipped, “Well, I guess she just left the ‘gap’ wide open for another girl, baby.”

Fans were quick to react on Twitter about how upset they were rewatching body-shaming on national TV years later.

"It's like she started this show to intentionally treat these young woman in such a horrible way..." one person commented.

"While Danielle was made to feel ugly for her gap, 6/7 cycles laters Tyra widened a white contestant's gap because of how high fashion, unique and captivating it would be," another person wrote. ''Not marketable' is Tyra speak for hating dark skin girls."

"Having a gap tooth is sign of beauty from where I come from, Ghana. I was upset when this aired because it made me begin to doubt it. This how they get little children to hate their bodies," another fan explained.

Someone else expressed they thought the show was about bullying more than fashion: "This show wasn’t about modeling it really was about bullying. Crazy how we see it for what it was then. Maybe cuz people kind of enjoyed the thrill of watching beautiful women go through humiliation..."

Banks briefly left "ANTM" and then returned in 2018.

"To me, Top Model is a brand, and it stands on its own and it’s very strong, and that’s what I was working for this entire time, to create the legacy," Banks told Vulture at the time. "And I realized I stepped away from this legacy that I’m trying to create too soon."

A rep for Banks did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.