Hollywood execs lose deals, clients flee as Epstein files trigger fallout in the industry

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The latest release of documents tied to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation sent fresh shockwaves through Hollywood, sweeping up boldface names across music, film and royalty.

From Chappell Roan cutting ties with Casey Wasserman’s talent agency to entertainment exec Tommy Mottola’s pasta collaboration with Jimmy Fallon reportedly being put on pause, the ripple effects have stretched well beyond the page.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) released more than three million Epstein records, including his personal emails, on Jan. 30. Inclusion in the files does not necessarily imply wrongdoing.

AG PAM BONDI ANNOUNCES 'ALL' EPSTEIN FILES HAVE BEEN RELEASED, LISTING OVER 300 HIGH-PROFILE NAMES

Here's a look at the celebrities swept up in the latest files:

Tommy Mottola

Former CEO of Sony Music Entertainment Tommy Mottola's friendship with Jeffrey Epstein appeared in the latest drop of DOJ documents.

"Did Tommy Mottola come over early today? just wondering," Epstein's assistant wrote in an email to him in 2012. A year later she emailed, "Please call Tommy Mottola."

The two were close enough for Mottola to send Epstein "a huge box of Bridgewater Chocolates" in December 2011. In 2017, Mottola sent Epstein a "gift basket," according to emails.

Mottola's connection to Epstein, though he has not been accused of any wrongdoing, has affected his business. Mottola's upcoming pasta sauce collab with Jimmy Fallon has since been paused, sources told Page Six Hollywood. "Nobody wants to be within 50 feet of anyone in the Epstein files," an insider familiar with the project told the outlet.

Casey Wasserman

Casey Wasserman has chosen to sell his talent agency that bears his name after his communications with Ghislaine Maxwell were revealed in the latest document drop.

Wasserman, whose agency represents some of the top pop music artists in the world, has not been accused of any wrongdoing. The recently released documents revealed that in 2003 he swapped flirtatious emails with Maxwell, who would years later be accused of helping Epstein recruit and sexually abuse his victims.

Wasserman has lost clients over the Maxwell emails. Pop star Chappell Roan and retired U.S. women's soccer legend Abby Wambach are among them.

CHAPPELL ROAN DUMPS TALENT AGENCY OVER BOSS' 'TIGHT LEATHER OUTFIT' EMAILS TO GHISLAINE MAXWELL

Barry Diller

Senior executive and chairman of IAC Barry Diller was mentioned in an email included in the final drop of documents relating to the Epstein investigation. Diller has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

"Barry Diller would like to take a hike on the island. Please organize (Jeffrey said he would talk to you about this)," Maxwell wrote in a 2003 email to a redacted person.

Diller recently told Page Six Hollywood, "I am probably the only one who went to the island to see the architecture rather than the inhabitants."

Brett Ratner

WATCH: ‘MELANIA’ DIRECTOR BRETT RATNER EXPLAINS PHOTO WITH JEFFREY EPSTEIN AFTER DOJ DUMP

"Melania" director Brett Ratner spoke out after a photo of him surfaced in the Jan. 30 document dump. The photo showed Ratner embracing a woman, whose identity was redacted. Next to her was Epstein, and a second woman, who was also redacted from the picture.

Ratner explained who the mystery woman was during an interview with Fox News Digital.

"About 20 years ago, I had a girlfriend. I was in love with her. We were engaged. She was my fiancée. We went to an event, and we were sitting on the couch, and the photo was taken at that event," Ratner explained of the photo circulating online .

"I didn't have a personal relationship with him. I didn't know him," he continued, referring to Jeffrey Epstein .

Meghan Markle, Alyssa Milano, Rosie O'Donnell, Princess Diana

Meghan Markle, Alyssa Milano, Rosie O'Donnell and Princess Diana's names were mentioned in press articles sent in seemingly regular news updates.

Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe was mentioned in the trove of documents released by the DOJ regarding the investigation into Epstein.

"Please let Rich Barnett know how high you would like the Marilyn Monroe picture hung above the statue here in the Oval Office, and he can take care of it for you," Epstein's executive assistant wrote to him in a 2013 email.

Another email shows an additional Marilyn Monroe-related item bought from Amazon in 2015.

Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Bill Cosby, Kurt Cobain, Prince Harry

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced in a letter sent to Congress on Feb. 14 that "all" Epstein files have been released consistent with Section 3 of the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The letter listed more than 300 high-profile names, including Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Bill Cosby, Kurt Cobain and Prince Harry.

The list of names included "all persons where (1) they are or were a government official or politically exposed person and (2) their name appears in the files released under the Act at least once," the letter said, adding that the names appear in a "wide variety of contexts."

Some of the names mentioned in the letter had "extensive direct email contact with Epstein or Maxwell" while others were mentioned "in a portion of a document (including press reporting) that on its face is unrelated to the Epstein and Maxwell matters," the letter said.

Mick Jagger

Mick Jagger was spotted in photos previously released by the DOJ. The inclusion of Jagger in the photos does not implicate him in any wrongdoing.

One of the photos shows the Rolling Stones frontman sitting between Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Clinton. Another photo showed Jagger posing with Clinton and a woman whose identity has been redacted.

Michael Jackson, Diana Ross

Motown legend Diana Ross and Michael Jackson were seen in a photo released in connection to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation back in December. Former President Bill Clinton , is also pictured standing with his arm around Michael Jackson.

The photo does not implicate the three in any wrongdoing.

Fox News Digital has reached out to representatives for all individuals mentioned for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.