Exclusive Interviews

Prince William, Kate Middleton fear Andrew arrest will damage King Charles's ongoing health recovery: experts

Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly extremely concerned about effect of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal on King Charles III's cancer battle

By Janelle Ash , Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Former Prince Andrew arrested amid Epstein file fallout Video

Washington Examiner editor-in-chief Hugo Gurdon analyzes the latest developments in the release of the Epstein files in the aftermath of former Prince Andrew's arrest on ‘The Will Cain Show.’

Prince William and Kate Middleton are concerned that the former Prince Andrew's arrest will send King Charles III's health over the edge.

Experts told Fox News Digital it is no surprise that the Prince and Princess of Wales are worried about the king's health after public polls have plummeted on how the monarchy is handling Andrew's connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

On Sunday night, William admitted he was not in a "calm state" while attending the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs), which also happened to be the royal couple's first public appearance since Andrew's arrest.

Prince William, Kate Middleton Prince Andrew

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly believe Prince Andrew's arrest may weaken the king's health. (Getty Images)

"There is no doubt that the pressures on King Charles, who is suffering from cancer, are intense. William and Catherine are reportedly extremely concerned about the way the crisis over Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is developing and the effect this is having on the King’s health," Richard Fitzwilliams, a royals expert, told Fox News Digital.

When William was asked if he had a chance to watch "Hamnet" on the red carpet, the prince – who is the president of BAFTA – confessed he "needed to be in a calm mood" to watch the historical drama directed by Chloé Zhao.

"William and Catherine are reportedly extremely concerned about the way the crisis over Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is developing and the effect this is having on the King’s health."

— Richard Fitzwilliams, a royals expert

"I need to be in quite a calm state, and I am not at the moment. I will save it," he told the Daily Mail

Ian Pelham Turner, a royals expert, told Fox News Digital that William's comment at the BAFTAs is "indicative" of the stress within the royal family.

ANDREW MOUNTBATTEN-WINDSOR'S FORMER HOME STILL SWARMING WITH POLICE FOLLOWING ARREST OVER EPSTEIN TIES

"The quote by Prince William not in the right state to watch Hamnet the story of William Shakespeare’s sons death is indicative of the stress the Royal family are going through right now, and the physical and mental health of his father King Charles, especially facing the public onslaught of allegations regarding Andrew Mountbatten Windsor," Turner said.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales attend the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales attended the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards. (Scott Garfitt/BAFTA via Getty Images)

He continued, "This is an unprecedented crisis for the Royal family every day experiencing new allegations recently whilst trying to continue with their public duties whilst fighting a rearguard action over the Andrew allegations and trying to distance themselves from what Andrew has allegedly done to bring the Firm into disrepute."

Turner said that the royal family is "walking on eggshells" every day, knowing that at any time, new allegations could surface.

A close-up of King Charles in a striped blue suit

King Charles III was previously diagnosed with cancer. ( HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Hilary Fordwich, a British Royals expert, told Fox News Digital that the public's plummeting opinion on the monarchy is playing into William's less than calm state.

"Given the current plummeting polls regarding the public’s perception of how the royals are handling this crisis, on top of the actual scandals, all the royals are feeling this, it’s no wonder Prince William, who from the outset wanted a tougher line drawn, is feeling less than calm," Fordwich said.

Prince William walks red carpet at BAFTAs with Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton on the BAFTA red carpet. (Samir Hussein)

Fordwich explained that not only have William and Middleton refrained from scandal, their morals have given the monarchy a saving grace.

KATE MIDDLETON MAKES FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE SINCE FORMER PRINCE ANDREW'S ARREST

"Prince William & Princess Catherine have remained not only out of any scandal, but their conduct, sense of duty & moral standards are impeccable. Just what will save the monarchy!" she said.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was released from police custody on Feb. 19, hours after his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Prince Andrew photographed in the back of a car

Former Prince Andrew was released from custody hours after his arrest on Feb. 19. (Reuters)

The former prince faced public scrutiny due to his ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein, who died by apparent suicide while in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019.

Emails released by the Department of Justice (DOJ) as part of the Epstein files appeared to show the former prince sharing reports of official trade visits with the disgraced financier. One email showed Andrew sent Epstein the information five minutes after he received it.

King Charles III expressed his "deepest concern" about the news of his brother being arrested on suspicion of misconduct while in public office.

Former Prince Andrew looking distressed in a dark suit and tie in front of a church.

Former Prince Andrew was arrested on Feb. 19. (Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation," the king said in a statement.

"Let me state clearly: the law must take its course," he added. "As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all."

Fordwich came to King Charles' defense and noted that over 20 years ago, Charles was against his brother being appointed to public office.

Former Prince Andrew speaking to King Charles who is looking concerned. Both wear matching dark suits.

King Charles III said the law "must take its course" when it comes to his brother's arrest. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"In defense of then Prince Charles, he was (around 2000–2001)against his brother when the appointment was being discussed, raising concerns regarding his brother not being suitable, that he would 'just play golf & pursue women,'" she told Fox News Digital.

Fordwich continued, "From the 10 UK police jurisdictions investigating Andrew, & his treasonous behavior it will all have a ghastly impact on KCIII’s health, as all stress does on everyone. Should he abdicate to save the monarchy, it will be no doubt positioned as due to his declining health."

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

