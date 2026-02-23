Prince William, Kate Middleton fear Andrew arrest will damage King Charles's ongoing health recovery: experts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince William and Kate Middleton are concerned that the former Prince Andrew's arrest will send King Charles III's health over the edge.

Experts told Fox News Digital it is no surprise that the Prince and Princess of Wales are worried about the king's health after public polls have plummeted on how the monarchy is handling Andrew's connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

On Sunday night, William admitted he was not in a "calm state" while attending the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs), which also happened to be the royal couple's first public appearance since Andrew's arrest.

"There is no doubt that the pressures on King Charles, who is suffering from cancer, are intense. William and Catherine are reportedly extremely concerned about the way the crisis over Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is developing and the effect this is having on the King’s health," Richard Fitzwilliams, a royals expert, told Fox News Digital.

When William was asked if he had a chance to watch "Hamnet" on the red carpet, the prince – who is the president of BAFTA – confessed he "needed to be in a calm mood" to watch the historical drama directed by Chloé Zhao.

"William and Catherine are reportedly extremely concerned about the way the crisis over Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is developing and the effect this is having on the King’s health." — Richard Fitzwilliams, a royals expert

"I need to be in quite a calm state, and I am not at the moment. I will save it," he told the Daily Mail .

Ian Pelham Turner, a royals expert, told Fox News Digital that William's comment at the BAFTAs is "indicative" of the stress within the royal family.

"The quote by Prince William not in the right state to watch Hamnet the story of William Shakespeare’s sons death is indicative of the stress the Royal family are going through right now, and the physical and mental health of his father King Charles, especially facing the public onslaught of allegations regarding Andrew Mountbatten Windsor," Turner said.

He continued, "This is an unprecedented crisis for the Royal family every day experiencing new allegations recently whilst trying to continue with their public duties whilst fighting a rearguard action over the Andrew allegations and trying to distance themselves from what Andrew has allegedly done to bring the Firm into disrepute."

Turner said that the royal family is "walking on eggshells" every day, knowing that at any time, new allegations could surface.

Hilary Fordwich, a British Royals expert, told Fox News Digital that the public's plummeting opinion on the monarchy is playing into William's less than calm state.

"Given the current plummeting polls regarding the public’s perception of how the royals are handling this crisis, on top of the actual scandals, all the royals are feeling this, it’s no wonder Prince William, who from the outset wanted a tougher line drawn, is feeling less than calm," Fordwich said.

Fordwich explained that not only have William and Middleton refrained from scandal, their morals have given the monarchy a saving grace.

"Prince William & Princess Catherine have remained not only out of any scandal, but their conduct, sense of duty & moral standards are impeccable. Just what will save the monarchy!" she said.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was released from police custody on Feb. 19, hours after his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The former prince faced public scrutiny due to his ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein, who died by apparent suicide while in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019.

Emails released by the Department of Justice (DOJ) as part of the Epstein files appeared to show the former prince sharing reports of official trade visits with the disgraced financier. One email showed Andrew sent Epstein the information five minutes after he received it.

King Charles III expressed his "deepest concern" about the news of his brother being arrested on suspicion of misconduct while in public office.

"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation," the king said in a statement.

"Let me state clearly: the law must take its course," he added. "As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all."

Fordwich came to King Charles' defense and noted that over 20 years ago, Charles was against his brother being appointed to public office.

"In defense of then Prince Charles, he was (around 2000–2001)against his brother when the appointment was being discussed, raising concerns regarding his brother not being suitable, that he would 'just play golf & pursue women,'" she told Fox News Digital.

Fordwich continued, "From the 10 UK police jurisdictions investigating Andrew, & his treasonous behavior it will all have a ghastly impact on KCIII’s health, as all stress does on everyone. Should he abdicate to save the monarchy, it will be no doubt positioned as due to his declining health."

