Nicole Scherzinger performs 'quarantine cleaning' with impressive split while mopping the floor

Nicole Scherzinger is sharing her approach to tackling a messy house and her method may not be one everyone can participate in.,

The 41-year-old "Pussycat Dolls" singer showed off an impressive split while she got down on the floor of her home to mop while in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Causal quarantine cleaning and cooking attire whilst listening to @todrick's new album #QuarantineQueen," Scherzinger captioned a photo of her in a sparkly, see-through number. "Have you seen the video for 'Mask, Gloves, Soap, Scrubs'??"

The singer accessorized her colorful look with bright blue rubber gloves up to her elbows and metallic silver heels.

In a second photo posted to her account, the singer traded her rubber gloves for oven mitts as she stood over her stove while cooking up something savory in a large pot.

Scherzinger's full split caught the attention of a ton of her fans, who were rather stunned by her flexibility.

"Of course I've seen it! So fun! And of course you just slay as always," a follower replied. "How you make a mop and bleach look so good I will never know."

"I wish I looked so hot while doing house hold chores haha," wrote another.

Several others dubbed her the "quarantine queen."

"I should have bunked with you," one follower added.

"You kill me with your cleaning and cooking outfit. How can you be so perfect?" another asked.

Scherzinger is currently a host of "The Masked Singer" and on Wednesday she teased the episode with another set of sultry pics in a hot pink strapless dress and oversized gold hoop earrings.

"Who's ready for a bangin' time on #TheMaskedSinger tonight?" she asked.

Scherzinger is no stranger to showing off her sometimes racy fashion choices. Last month, the singer spoke out in defense of outfits she and her Pussycat Dolls counterparts Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta, wore during a number of comeback performances on “The X Factor: Celebrity." When fans deemed their clothing inappropriate, she fired back to let the world know "we're women now."

“It takes courage!” she added. “It’s vulnerable, we’re not wearing as much there and it takes a lot of courage to wear that stuff and to do it. We always do everything with confidence, with the intent of inspiring and empowering others — of our women out there and anyone who feels they relate to us.”