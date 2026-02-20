Former Prince Andrew faces 'lengthy' criminal investigation as royal privilege offers no protection: experts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Prince Andrew will not be receiving special treatment after his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office, according to experts.

Simarjot Judge Singh, legal analyst and managing partner at Judge Law, told Fox News Digital that the public can expect a series of "standard steps" following Andrew's arrest on Feb. 19.

"Expect a sequence of standard steps: continued forensic work on seized devices and documents, further witness inquiries, possible additional interviews, and then a charging decision — often involving the [Crown Prosecution Service] in complex cases," Singh said. "The likely outcomes are charge, release under investigation, or bail while inquiries continue. Timelines can be lengthy where digital evidence and official materials are involved."

Thames Valley Police arrested Andrew on the morning of Feb. 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office, and he was released after 11 hours in custody.

Police have been carrying out searches at properties tied to Andrew in Berkshire and Norfolk. He has yet to be charged with any wrongdoing.

Misconduct in public office is an offense in abuse or neglect of power or responsibilities by someone holding public office. It applies to people in roles across the U.K. government and public services, including elected officials, civil servants and the police and judiciary, but also some others working in public services.

Singh told Fox News Digital that symbolically, it is "highly significant" that a member of the royal family has been arrested.

"Symbolically, it is highly significant — it signals that the police are treating the matter as serious enough to justify arrest and formal questioning under caution," he said.

"Legally, however, the process is the same: arrest is a procedural step, not a finding of guilt. Release — whether under investigation or on bail — simply means the investigation is continuing and police have not charged at that stage."

Doug Eldridge, founder of Achilles PR, told Fox News Digital that Andrew's arrest represents a "fork in the road" that could go either way.

"Here’s what I mean: either British authorities will say that congressional testimony would complicate an ongoing British investigation; or this will be a means for compelling cooperation and testimony," Eldridge said.

He continued, "I have a feeling it will be the former, unless the U.K. is using this for an extradition precedent in partnership with U.S. authorities. There’s no question that recent U.S.-U.K. relations have been on ice, so this might be the piece of kindling to warm that back up."

The former prince has faced public scrutiny due to his ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein, who died by apparent suicide while in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019.

The family of the late Virginia Giuffre, one of the most prominent Epstein accusers who also alleged Andrew sexually assaulted her, reacted to news of the former prince's arrest in a statement.

"At last. Today, our broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty. On behalf of our sister, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, we extend our gratitude to the UK’s Thames Valley Police for their investigation and arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor," the statement said. "He was never a prince. For survivors everywhere, Virginia did this for you."

King Charles III reacted to his brother's arrest in a statement issued by Buckingham Palace.

"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," the king said. "What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course."

"As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all," he added.

