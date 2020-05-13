'90 Day Fiance' star Jorge Nava released from prison

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

"90 Day Fiance" star Jorge Nava is a free man after spending more than two years behind bars.

The former reality star made the announcement on his new Instagram late Tuesday.

"The sky is the limit," Nava captioned a series of photos of himself in blue jeans and a white t-shirt while sitting on top of a sports car. He also used the hashtag #freedom.

'90 DAY FIANCE' STARS EMILY, SASHA HOPE OT VOID HER BECOMING EX-WIFE NO. 3: 'WE PUT THE OTHER FIRST'

Back in March, Nava returned to Instagram and shared a photo of himself in prison attire and hinted at his release.

"Hey everyone, so glad to be on Instagram now to be able to connect with you guys! Praying for everyone that’s being affected by the Coronavirus. I know it’s a tough time for everyone right now. And we’re all going through it. We just have to stay strong and positive and together we will get through it. Stay healthy, stay safe out there. Can’t wait to be with you guys again soon!" he wrote.

In November, the TLC star garnered attention after a prison photo showed off his dramatic weight loss. Inmate records showed that he weighed 275 pounds when he first entered prison but the updated photo from 2019 showed he had dropped a considerable amount of that weight.

'90 DAY FIANCE' STARS TIM AND REBECCA ON WHY THEY DATED PEOPLE OUTSIDE THE UNITED STATES

The reality star served a two-and-a-half-year sentence after he was convicted on charges of possession with the intent to sell. Nava was sent to prison in September 2018 after he was arrested in Arizona with nearly 300 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of his car.

November prison records indicated that Nava was a model prisoner, having never received a disciplinary infraction. He also worked steadily in such jobs --part of a work program-- as a garbage collector, kitchen clerk, kitchen cook, and painter. He has also worked in his unit’s laundry service.

Nava was expected to be released from prison this coming August, which would have already been an early release for the star. It is unclear if the coronavirus pandemic impacted his release this month.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.