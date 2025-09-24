Violent pattern continues as ICE facilities face assaults from radical groups and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Attacks on ICE facilities by left-wing agitators continue amid rising tension nationwide

2. Trump admin sends 'monsters' to supermax prison after Biden's commutations

3. Governor points to who will be the 'next Charlie Kirk'

MAJOR HEADLINES

CAMPUS TERROR – Armed leftist group recruits members on college campus with nod to alleged Kirk assassin. Continue reading …

‘SORELY MISSED’ – Key West Wing figure who 'poured out his heart' for MAGA movement leaving. Continue reading …

SIGN OF THE TIMES – Biden portrait swapped for autopen machine in White House's presidential display. Continue reading …

DEADLY IMPACT – Tourist couple crushed between vehicles in Manhattan tragedy as driver speeds away. Continue reading …

NOT SORRY – Mayor refuses to apologize for telling Christian minister he was ‘not welcome here.’ Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

PUPPET MASTER – Harris reveals Jasmine Crockett was part of 'secret project' of lawmakers she was grooming. Continue reading …

DEADLY MESSAGES – Shooters leave ideological messages on bullet casings in string of recent attacks. Continue reading …

SLAPPED DOWN – Former FBI official who sent anti-Trump texts loses battle in federal court. Continue reading …

SPANBERGER SLAMMED – 'Rage' video clip puts Democrat candidate on defensive amid ICE, Charlie Kirk. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

BLAME GAME – Kamala Harris' book, media tour slammed by liberal critics as 'embarrassing' and ‘unhelpful.’ Continue reading …

COMEDY CLASH – Roseanne Barr blasts ‘double standard’ as Jimmy Kimmel returns to late-night. Continue reading …

DUNKED ON – VP Vance trolls ex-MSNBC host with goofy image after she slams 'mediocre' White men. Continue reading …

'WORRIED FOR US' – Whoopi Goldberg calls for 25th Amendment against Trump following UN address. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Why I’ve grown to like Trump. He's an 'A-to-B' problem solver America needs. Continue reading …

MEHEK COOKE – America’s breaking point: Why 2026 could bury Democrats for a generation. Continue reading …



--

IN OTHER NEWS

KILLER GERMS – Deadly bacteria evading antibiotics as cases soar 460% in American hospitals. Continue reading …

‘F---ING HATE THAT’ – Eagles legend unleashes fiery rant over NFL's jersey rule change. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on football firsts, harvest highlights and more. Take the quiz here …

SACRED SANDS – Ancient workshop unearthed in region tied to Moses and Exodus. Continue reading …

VIRAL DESTINATION – Well-known chain is major draw for food influencers. See video …

WATCH

TOM HOMAN – I'm afraid for the men and women of ICE every night. See video …

BENNY JOHNSON – Jimmy Kimmel clearly not sorry for comments on Charlie Kirk's assassin. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for the latest on a deadly shooting outside an ICE facility and what it reveals about the rise in political violence. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.