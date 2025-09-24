Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

White House unveils Presidential Walk of Fame with Biden portrait replaced by autopen image

The display comes as Trump continues criticism of the former president's use of signing machine

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
White House video shows Biden's portrait replaced by autopen Video

White House video shows Biden's portrait replaced by autopen

A portrait of former President Joe Biden outside the White House was replaced with an image of an autopen. (Credit: White House)

The White House unveiled a Presidential Walk of Fame outside the West Wing on Wednesday, which showed a portrait of former President Joe Biden replaced with the image of an autopen, a device previously used by the commander-in-chief to sign important orders, including pardons.

A video posted on X by the White House shows the portraits of previous presidents. 

When it pans over to Biden, a portrait with an image of an autopen is shown making his signature.

TRUMP RENEWS ATTACKS ON BIDEN AUTOPEN PARDONS, CLAIMS HE ‘NEVER GAVE THE ORDERS’

Joe Biden autopen signature next to President Trump's portraits

An image of an autopen that replaced a portrait of former President Joe Biden in the White House.  (White House)

Another image posted by the White House appears to show Trump looking at his portrait.

An autopen is a machine that physically holds a pen and follows programming to imitate a person’s signature. It can hold various types of pens, from ballpoint to permanent marker, according to descriptions of autopen machines for sale online.

Trump has railed against Biden’s use of the autopen, claiming the former president didn’t know what documents he was signing and that thousands of pardons were void. Many of the claims came as he and other Republicans questioned Biden’s mental acuity while in office.

BIDEN’S AUTOPEN GRANTED 'SADISTIC CRIMINAL UNDERCLASS' ENTRY TO US, STEPHEN MILLER SAYS

Autopen image framed in place of Joe Biden picture at the White House

A framed image of an autopen in the White House.  (White House)

"It was illegally used. He never gave the orders," Trump told reporters earlier this month during a trip to the United Kingdom. "He never told them what to do. And I guess the only one he signed, or one of the few he signed, was the pardon for his son."

Biden and Democrats have pushed back on criticism of his autopen use and questions about his cognitive abilities.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House and Biden's office.

President Trump looks at images of past presidents on wall at White House

President Donald Trump looks at presidential portraits at the White House outside the West Wing near the Rose Garden.  (White House)

Trump teased the autopen images during an interview with The Daily Caller.

"We'll put up a picture of the autopen," he said.

Fox News Digital's Diana Stancy contributed to this report.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

