White House unveils Presidential Walk of Fame with Biden portrait replaced by autopen image

The White House unveiled a Presidential Walk of Fame outside the West Wing on Wednesday, which showed a portrait of former President Joe Biden replaced with the image of an autopen, a device previously used by the commander-in-chief to sign important orders, including pardons.

A video posted on X by the White House shows the portraits of previous presidents.

When it pans over to Biden, a portrait with an image of an autopen is shown making his signature.

TRUMP RENEWS ATTACKS ON BIDEN AUTOPEN PARDONS, CLAIMS HE ‘NEVER GAVE THE ORDERS’

Another image posted by the White House appears to show Trump looking at his portrait.

An autopen is a machine that physically holds a pen and follows programming to imitate a person’s signature. It can hold various types of pens, from ballpoint to permanent marker, according to descriptions of autopen machines for sale online.

Trump has railed against Biden’s use of the autopen, claiming the former president didn’t know what documents he was signing and that thousands of pardons were void. Many of the claims came as he and other Republicans questioned Biden’s mental acuity while in office.

BIDEN’S AUTOPEN GRANTED 'SADISTIC CRIMINAL UNDERCLASS' ENTRY TO US, STEPHEN MILLER SAYS

"It was illegally used. He never gave the orders," Trump told reporters earlier this month during a trip to the United Kingdom. "He never told them what to do. And I guess the only one he signed, or one of the few he signed, was the pardon for his son."

Biden and Democrats have pushed back on criticism of his autopen use and questions about his cognitive abilities.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House and Biden's office.

Trump teased the autopen images during an interview with The Daily Caller.

"We'll put up a picture of the autopen," he said.

Fox News Digital's Diana Stancy contributed to this report.