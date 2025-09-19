America’s breaking point: Why 2026 could bury Democrats for a generation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

We are at a crossroads. A grieving nation demands answers, yet Democrats stand defiantly with chaos. As the adage reminds us, actions have consequences. The 2026 elections and beyond will be a reckoning for the Democratic Party, already on the wrong side of America. On every major issue, from crime to immigration to cultural disconnect, Democrats' embrace of far-left radicalism is alienating voters and paving the way for another crushing defeat. Public fear of crime continues to surge, yet Democrats deny and dismiss voters’ concerns, cementing their status as a permanent minority party, out of touch, indifferent and forgetful of whom they were elected to serve. Their downfall is evident.

Very few Democrats have the courage to confront reality, but Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) does. He sees that his party’s denial of America’s concerns is unsustainable and is sounding the alarm to change course. This month he warned that Democrats have "forgotten why we lost" in 2024, urging them to stop demonizing President Donald Trump with reckless comparisons to Hitler and to turn down the temperature by acknowledging the political landscape. Fetterman has frequently criticized Democrats for labeling Trump an autocrat, refusing to learn from electoral defeats and failing to connect with the American people. His message is clear: swing-state voters do not want defunded police, open borders, or culture crusades. They want common sense, safety, security and leaders who respect their values. Yet Democrats refuse to listen to Fetterman, or to the American majority, clinging instead to progressive extremism that prizes activism over governance.

The denial of the Democratic Party is on full display as Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY), a self-proclaimed moderate, chose extremism. Her recent endorsement of Zohran Mamdani for New York City mayor has sparked outrage. Mamdani, a radical socialist, built his entire platform on defunding the police, abolishing ICE and protecting sanctuary cities. He represents exactly what voters reject. Hochul tried to justify her endorsement as politically strategic, but there is nothing strategic about betraying American safety for political expediency. The days of moderation are gone. You are either with America, safety and security — or with radicalism. Hochul chose radicalism. And that choice tells voters everything they need to know about where the Democratic Party stands.

DEMOCRATS LIKE ZOHRAN MAMDANI CLAIM TO EMBRACE YOUNG PEOPLE. THEY’RE BETRAYING THEM

The consequences are devastating and undeniable. In Dallas, Texas, Chandra Mouli Nagamallaiah, an Indian hotel manager, was brutally beheaded last week by an illegal Cuban immigrant. What do Hochul, Mamdani and their Democratic allies say to his family about sanctuary cities? How do they justify policies that shield criminals while leaving innocent Americans like Chandra vulnerable? Sanctuary for whom? It is a fraud when the cost is American life. And these tragedies are not isolated. Polling shows immigration is a dominant voter priority, with the link to crime fueling overwhelming support for aggressive enforcement. Eighty-one percent of Americans view crime as a major concern and Trump’s tough-on-crime stance continues to gain traction. Yet Democrats ignore the crisis. Safety is not optional — without it, America cannot function as a society.

As Democrats remain tone-deaf to the cries of the American people, their coalition is collapsing. Fractured by radicalism, the Democratic base is eroding, with working-class Black and Hispanic voters leading the shift. Trump’s 2024 victory was propelled by these voters, where he gained 12 points among Black voters and a 25-point swing with Hispanics — driven by frustration over crime and economic strain tied to unchecked illegal immigration. These are the Americans who suffer most from urban crime and face the economic burden of sanctuary policies that cost taxpayers billions in health care, education and policing — resources desperately needed in unsafe neighborhoods. Sanctuary cities are draining the foundation of the communities Democrats claim to represent. The cultural war is causing further damage. The defund-the-police agenda and its failed execution have fueled rising crime, unsafe schools and alienated parents who demand protection for their children. Democrats’ obsession with equity over enforcement has backfired, deepening inequality in vulnerable neighborhoods.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If Democrats want to ignore the will of the American people, they should look to history as a warning about their party’s future. In the 1980s, Democrats hemorrhaged voter support over high crime rates because of their soft-on-crime policies. Fearful Americans chose the Republican Party, which championed law and order, stronger policing and tougher penalties to restore public safety. Democrats also lost voters who were discontent with economic stagnation, inflation and cultural weakness. This lost ground let Republicans dominate for a decade. Today, political violence is escalating and amplified by left-wing policies that allow lawlessness and chaos. If Democrats refuse to change course, 2026 will be the defining moment that locks them into minority status for a generation while Republicans stand with Americans who demand safety, order and stability.

The choice could not be clearer. Forget the politics and address the needs of the American people: deliver safety or face the consequences. Democrats must tone down the rhetoric and prioritize the gold standard — law enforcement, secure borders and common-sense solutions. Their refusal to change course is not an accident, it is a choice. And the 2026 midterms will be the turning point.

There has never been greater clarity. America faces two paths: stand with law, order and core principles — or stand with chaos and radicalism. Voters are watching. 2026 will be remembered as the year Americans stood up, chose security and began the revival of their future.