Longtime Trump advisor to depart the White House at month’s end

Taylor Budowich, White House deputy chief of staff for communications and personnel, is set to leave the administration at the end of the month, Fox News has confirmed.

Budowich’s exit marks the most significant staff departure of President Trump’s current administration.

A longtime Trump advisor and one of his most trusted communicators, Budowich is returning to the private sector. The California native's role gave him broad influence over messaging and personnel decisions inside the West Wing.

Senior Trump advisor Stephen Miller, in a statement provided to Fox News Digital by the White House, called Budowich "one of the true MAGA faithful who has poured out his heart for this movement and our President. He is universally admired and respected. No matter the issue or need, his insights and talents are sought after and valued deeply. He is and remains a cherished and loyal ally to us all."

Vice President JD Vance said Budowich is "an invaluable asset to this administration and someone I’ve personally relied on countless times during an amazing first year in office."

"His oversight of the White House’s communications team has been an incredible success, where they’ve done an outstanding job touting the truly historic accomplishments of President Trump’s second term," Vance continued in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. "In addition to all this, he's played an integral role in coordinating this administration's cabinet agencies and our Office of Public Liaison. He’ll be sorely missed, but I’m sure there are big things ahead for Taylor."

Chief of staff Susie Wiles added that Budowich is "a dear friend, and I know that President Trump holds him in very high regard. I hate to see him go, personally and professionally, but obviously wish him well in whatever he decides is next."

And longtime Trump aide Dan Scavino told Fox News Digital that Budowich is "an outstanding American patriot and an exceptional friend and colleague, both on the campaign trail previously and here at the White House. His unwavering dedication to advancing President Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda has made him a vital asset in Trump 2.0.

"Taylor is the kind of person you want by your side in any type of challenge, on any day of the week," Scavino added. "I am grateful for his service to President Trump and the American people and have complete confidence that he will excel in his future endeavors. I wish him the best of luck."

Budowich previously served as communications director for Save America PAC and as executive director of MAGA Inc., a pro-Trump super PAC.

He was a spokesman for Trump during and after the 2020 campaign and testified in the classified documents investigation in 2023.

In November 2024, Trump announced Budowich’s appointment as deputy chief of staff, giving him oversight of both communications strategy and personnel.

Budowich’s departure adds to speculation about who might fill his powerful West Wing role as the Trump White House continues shaping its agenda heading into the remainder of the term.

Budowich did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.