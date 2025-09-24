Leftist gun club tied to violence recruiting on Georgetown campus echoes Kirk killing: 'Hey fascist! Catch!'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: In the wake of Charlie Kirk's Sept. 10 assassination allegedly at the hands of a left-wing ideologue, a leftist gun club with ties to political violence posted recruiting flyers at Georgetown University with references to Kirk's death.

"Hey fascist! Catch!" says a red flyer from the John Brown Gun Club posted on Georgetown's campus.

The phrase is a nod to the same slogan which was allegedly written on a shell casing by Tyler Robinson, who stands accused of murdering Kirk at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University.

"The only political group that celebrates when Nazis die," the advertisement says.

It is adorned with a QR code linking to a page that says, "We're building a community that's done with ceremonial resistance and strongly worded letters. If you want to make a real change in your community, let us know below."



Turning Point USA spokesman and Charlie Kirk Show executive producer Andrew Kolvet flagged the flyers in a social media post Wednesday afternoon.

Shae McInnis, a sophomore at Georgetown University and treasurer of the school's College Republicans Club, found the posters in plain sight on the school's activity board on Wednesday morning.

"So, obviously I read this immediately as a threat, not only for me but for everyone on this campus," McInnis told Fox News Digital. "Every conservative, everyone who just does not subscribe to the prevailing leftist orthodoxy. This is a direct threat against them. It means that there are students at this campus who want to see conservatives dead rather than engaging with their ideas, rather than facilitating a political discourse."

"Ever since President Trump won the election in January, we've seen an increase in this rhetoric," he continued. "But really, I think many conservatives noticed a change after Charlie Kirk's assassination. While much of the school was united in condemning this horrible act of political violence, there have been fringe elements on the left on social media that we have seen really defend this, justify this, and that is really unacceptable.

The Center for Counter Extremism lists the John Brown Gun Club as a "far-left group."

Members of the organization frequently show up armed at left-wing political events under the guise of protecting protesters from right-wing counter-protesters, and the gun club is tied to recent anti-ICE violence.

On July 4, a dozen people attacked the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas.

A criminal complaint filed by the U.S. District Court Northern District of Texas alleges that assailants shot 20 to 30 rounds from an AR-15-style rifle before it jammed, causing it to malfunction.

Some of the suspects in that case are accused of setting off fireworks and graffiting ICE vehicles with slogans like "ICE Pig" in order to lure unarmed agents into a parking lot. At around the same time, more suspects allegedly opened fire from a nearby tree line, striking a local police officer and injuring him.

Eleven suspects face federal charges, including three counts of attempted murder of federal agents in addition to three counts of discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

One of those suspects is Benjamin Song, a long-time antifa agitator who in 2023 was involved in a skirmish with a right-wing group called the New Columbia Movement during a drag event in Fort Worth.

A lawsuit filed by the New Columbia Movement says Song was at the event providing security as a member of the John Brown Gun Club's Elm Fork Chapter. He was accused of pepper spraying members of the group, but never charged criminally.

The club has chapters nationwide, and another member, Willem van Spronsen, was killed by authorities in 2019 when he tried to blow up an ICE detention center by igniting a propane tank and throwing Molotov cocktails at the building.

"You know, we're totally comfortable with the fact that many people disagree with us, and that's what a university is supposed to do," said McInnis. "It's supposed to sharpen ideas based on what people disagree with. But it's not until I saw this poster early this morning that I ever felt directly threatened. I mean, this poster is directly calling for the death of conservatives on this campus."

The club is named for militant slave abolitionist John Brown, who in 1856 orchestrated the Pottawatomie Massacre. He and fellow abolitionists dragged five Kansas settlers suspected of having pro-slavery sympathies out of their homes and executed them.

In October 1859, Brown led a 21-man raid on a federal armory in Harper's Ferry, part of Virginia at the time. His goal was to start a slave uprising, but few slaves joined the fight. A local militia confronted Brown and his men and fought back. Four townspeople, including freed slave Heyward Shepherd, were caught in the crossfire and killed in the skirmish.

After 10 of his men were killed, Brown was captured. He was later tried for treason and eventually hanged.

"Georgetown University has no tolerance for calls for violence or threats to the university," a spokesperson for the school told Fox News Digital. "The flyers have been removed and the university is investigating this incident and working to ensure the safety of our community."