Hit-and-run driver kills tourist in NYC after striking couple on street, say witnesses

A hit-and-run in the heart of Midtown Manhattan Wednesday has left one person dead and another hospitalized, police have confirmed.

The tragic incident happened just before 2:40 p.m, police told Fox News Digital, when they responded to a 911 call for a vehicle collision at East 40th Street and 5th Avenue.

One vehicle, bearing a vanity plate that read "TIMES SQUARE," was said to have struck a woman and her husband, both visiting from Hamburg, per the New York Post.

Police confirmed one person was rushed to Bellevue Hospital and was listed in stable condition Wednesday evening.

Per the New York Post, eyewitnesses also described a chaotic scene in one of the city’s busiest corridors. A nearby Nuts4Nuts vendor said the van "sped away" after running over the couple.

"As he was reversing, the woman was under the van. The man was stuck under the tire. He got himself out," the vendor said.

"EMS responded and pronounced a 50-year-old female deceased on the scene," NYPD confirmed.

"A 55-year-old male was transported to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. The vehicle did not remain on scene," they stated.

Rosa Paredes who was working at an ice cream truck nearby, also said she heard the crash from inside her car.

She recalled the vehicle attempted a sharp maneuver before moving backward into the couple. "I don’t think it knew it hit people," Paredes added, speaking in Spanish through a translator.

Another witness, Houssaim Coly, said his coworker described the crash as "a terrible accident."

"There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad. The identity of the deceased is pending family notification," the NYPD said in a statement.