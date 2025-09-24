ICE attack in Dallas: Joshua Jahn identified in latest violence against agency as dangerous pattern grows

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tuesday morning's "act of targeted violence" at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas is one of many that have taken place during both Trump administrations at the hands of left-wing agitators.

"Early evidence that we've seen from rounds that were found near the suspected shooter contain messages that are anti-ICE in nature," said FBI special agent in charge of the Dallas Field Office Joseph Rothrock in a press conference.

Later, FBI Director Kash Patel posted a photo of shell casings allegedly found in the proximity of the shooter, one of which appears to have "ANTI-ICE" written on it in ink.

Here is a look at several past and ongoing attacks on ICE facilities and agents:

Sept. 24, 2025 — Dallas, Texas

A 29-year-old man named Joshua Jahn is suspected of firing a rifle indiscriminately into an ICE facility in Dallas.

Jahn struck three ICE detainees in an unmarked transport van before killing himself around 7 a.m. One detainee died.

He was found dead on a nearby rooftop.

Sept. 19, 2025 — Broadview, Ill.

A large group of anti-ICE rioters gathered outside an ICE processing center in the Chicago suburb early in the morning, blocking the driveway to the facility. When a white SUV attempted to exit, the rioters gathered in front of the vehicle and attempted to block it from leaving.

Tear gas and non-lethal munitions were deployed to control the crowd. One man was subdued when he allegedly picked up a tear gas canister and threw it back towards agents.

A Democratic congressional candidate was thrown to the ground by agents during the scuffle.

The riot continued into the night, and according to DHS, 16 people were arrested.

Tensions continue outside the facility, where this week federal authorities constructed a fence meant to keep rioters and protesters further away from the facility.

Sept. 1, 2025 — Portland, Ore.

ICE agents clashed with rioters outside a facility in Portland, eventually deploying tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Notably, a rioter rolled a guillotine into the middle of the conflict zone and placed it outside the front of the facility.

Aug. 5, 2025 — Yakima, Washington

A suspected arsonist threw a rock through a window of an ICE building before setting it on fire.

July 31, 2025 — Colorado Springs, Colo.

Jose Mendez-Chavez, 31, a six-time previously deported illegal alien with prior convictions for child abuse and domestic violence, allegedly used his own vehicle in an attempt to run over ICE agents who were conducting an operation.

He has not been apprehended, though a passenger in his vehicle, Francisco Zapata-Pacheco, was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

July 4, 2025 — Alvarado, Texas

While Americans enjoyed their Independence Day holiday, about a dozen people violently attacked ICE's Prairieland Detention Facility in Alvarado. The perpetrators allegedly fired weapons towards the facility, striking a local officer in the neck.

Ten suspects were arrested on charges of terrorism, aggravated assault on a public servant with a deadly weapon, or aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer, according to a July 8 ICE release.

An eleventh suspect, Benjamin Song, was arrested after a week-long manhunt.

He faces three counts of attempted murder of federal officers and three counts discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, all federal felonies.

Song is a known Antifa agitator. A civil lawsuit from 2023 connects him to the far-left John Brown Gun Club Elm Fork chapter. The club, which has chapters across the country, attends left-wing protests as armed security under the guise of protecting protesters from right-wing violence.

A spinoff of the armed group, Redneck Revolt, is run by university professors.

June 2025 — Portland, Ore.

Rioters clashed with ICE officials outside the ICE facility in the blue city for about a week straight.

On June 18, Department of Homeland Security assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital that five people were arrested during that melee.



"Last night, Portland rioters violently targeted federal law enforcement — 250 rioters launched fireworks, shined lasers in officers’ eyes to temporarily blind them and stormed an ICE field office," McLaughlin said. "Ultimately, five individuals were arrested on various charges including assault on federal law enforcement. We won’t sit idly by and watch these cowards."

ICE quelled the rioters with tear gas and non-lethal munitions.

Days prior, four ICE agents were injured when a mob launched fireworks, smoke grenades and threw rocks at federal law enforcement, as they broke glass and forcibly entered the facility. The facility was eventually secured.

Aug. 13, 2019 — San Antonio, Texas

During the first Trump administration, attacks on ICE facilities were common, too.

In August of that year, shots were fired into ICE’s Enforcement & Removal Operations (ERO) in the Texas city.

Christopher Combs, special agent in charge of the San Antonio division of the FBI, reportedly said one bullet was two inches from striking an employee.

"These shootings were cowardly, brazen, violent acts, absolutely without justification and a threat to our entire community," said Combs. "An attempt to attack federal employees is a federal crime with serious consequences. The FBI will relentlessly pursue every lead in this case to find the individuals who are responsible."

Nobody was ever arrested in the case.

July 13, 2019 — Tacoma, Wash.

In one of the most notable acts of anti-ICE violence, Willem van Spronsen, a member of the Puget Sound chapter of the John Brown Gun Club, attempted to blow up an ICE facility by setting cars on fire on the property and tossing Molotov cocktails.

He was killed by agents as he attempted to ignite a propane container.

Van Spronsen was remembered by the Seattle area Antifa community as a "good friend and comrade" who "became a martyr who gave his life to the struggle against fascism."

In a manifesto left behind before his death, he wrote: "I am Antifa."

Fox News' Michael Dorgan, Cameron Arcand and Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.