Whoopi Goldberg suggests it may be time to invoke the 25th Amendment against Trump

On Wednesday's episode of "The View," co-host Whoopi Goldberg suggested it may be time to consider invoking the 25th Amendment against President Donald Trump following his address to the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday.

Discussing Trump's address, Goldberg argued other countries aren't laughing at the United States, they're actually "really concerned for us."

While criticizing Trump's efforts to resolve the war between Russia and Ukraine, Goldberg said, "He had an opportunity to do so much more than he offered them, and they don’t consider him to be serious anymore, and I’m worried. What is the amendment, the 20—".

The co-hosts took their guesses at which amendment Goldberg was referencing, making multiple attempts before co-host Sonny Hostin eventually informed them that it was the 25th Amendment.

"I didn’t know what you meant. You meant when you start questioning someone’s competence and mental acuity," Hostin added.

"Well, they questioned Biden’s competence," Goldberg quickly shot back. "If Biden had acted like this, I would have said take him and sit him down somewhere, but this was not — this was not presidential, and this was not helpful."

The 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution defines the process for presidential succession and the transfer of power if the president is unable to perform his or her duties. It can be used when a president dies, resigns or lacks the mental or physical capacity to serve in office.

In the lead-up to their discussion about the 25th Amendment, Hostin accused the president of lying to the U.N. General Assembly about ending seven wars across the globe in the hopes of winning a Nobel Peace Prize.

This set off a debate among the co-hosts about whether Trump would deserve a Nobel Peace Prize for ending the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin was the outlier of the group, arguing that she welcomes Trump's "about-face" on Ukraine and that he would deserve the award if he is able to achieve peace between the two warring countries.

Goldberg claimed the frightening aspect of the president's most recent about-face on Ukraine is that it will eventually "lead to another about-face" and that the rest of the world is concerned for America under his leadership.

"They are worried for us," Hostin concurred. "And I want to say this about Americans. Seventy-six percent of Americans say Trump doesn’t deserve to win the Nobel Peace Prize. … His own country doesn’t think that!"

Hostin appeared to be citing a recent Washington Post/Ipsos poll.