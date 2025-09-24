Youngkin urges Turning Point crowd to carry on Kirk’s fight for faith and freedom

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During one of the first Turning Point USA events since Charlie Kirk’s assassination, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin shared a message of hope and faith, telling students, "All of you are the next Charlie Kirk."

Addressing a packed auditorium at Virginia Tech University as part of the second "This is The Turning Point Tour" stop since Kirk’s death, Youngkin told students, "You will carry the baton. You will engage. You will change minds. You will be that revival."

Addressing the future, Youngkin said, "The truth is that the question that has been asked over and over again is, ‘Who will be the next Charlie?’ And as I look out in this room and I see thousands of you, I want to repeat the best answer that I have heard. You will be the next Charlie, all of you."

Despite Kirk’s murder at a similar event at Utah Valley University, Youngkin said the 31-year-old conservative leader left a "blueprint" to advance the truth in the face of evil.

"That morning Charlie left us with a blueprint," he said. "That morning, he left us with guidelines to once again benefit from a man who spoke truth. He left us again with something to reflect on our own lives. And therefore, tonight we have an opportunity to reflect, and we have an opportunity to go."

Recalling Kirk’s staunch Christian faith, Youngkin told the students in the arena, "Each one of you is the light. A light that shines in the corner of the room, a light that shines brightly on evil. A light that chases out darkness that is each and every one of you."

"A sniper's bullet shot from a gun held by someone with a heart of evil tried to silence truth, tried to silence all of us. But you see, the exact opposite is happening," he said. "There is a revival spreading across this great nation."

"One of the things that we all loved about Charlie Kirk is he not only spoke truth, but he challenged us. He challenged us to do more than sit on the sidelines. He challenged us to engage, to engage in thoughtful dialog, of course, recognizing we had to do it with respect, but to fully engage. Don't back down from your beliefs."

Youngkin also praised Kirk’s wife, Erika Kirk, who since his death has taken up the role of Turning Point USA CEO, leading the crowd in a moment of applause for her and saying, "We see that the next leader of Turning Point is the person who knew Charlie the very best, someone who looked into his heart."

Youngkin's words come as Virginia is in the midst of a highly contentious gubernatorial race between Republican Lieutenant Gov. Winsome Sears and former Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger.

On Monday, more than 2,000 people packed into an auditorium at the University of Minnesota for the first Turning Point USA event in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Fox News Digital's Greg Norman contributed to this report.