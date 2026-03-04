GoFundMe for US soldier killed in Iran war raises more than $94k

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One thousand supporters rallied behind the family of fallen U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Declan Coady, raising more than $90,000 to support loved ones of the 20-year-old soldier killed this week in the war with Iran.

Coady, a 20-year-old Drake University student from Des Moines, Iowa, was one of six U.S. Army Reserve soldiers killed in a drone attack Sunday at the Port of Shuaiba in Kuwait while supporting Operation Epic Fury, according to the Department of War (DOW).

The GoFundMe campaign, which was set up by Marianne Crandall shortly after Coady was identified Tuesday, has raised more than $94,000 from more than 1,500 donors as of Thursday morning. Coady's father, Andrew, is listed as the beneficiary.

"Declan was more than a soldier — he was a son, a family member, a friend, and a light in the lives of those who knew him," Crandall wrote on GoFundMe. "He served his country with honor, courage, and dedication, embodying the very best of what it means to wear the uniform."

Coady, the youngest of the four fallen soldiers identified by the DOW, enlisted in the Army Reserve in 2023 as an Army information technology specialist and was posthumously promoted from specialist to sergeant.

Drake University confirmed Coady was studying information systems, cybersecurity and computer science, and described him as "well-loved and highly dedicated."

Along with their gifts, GoFundMe donors sent heartfelt messages to the family, expressing their condolences and thanking Coady for his service.

"Thank You for your bravery, service and sacrifice," Brandi Vinson wrote. "God bless and comfort his family."

Another donor, Travis Terrell, wrote, "My heart truly goes out to Declan’s family and everyone who loved him. No family should ever have to experience a loss like this. You are in my thoughts, and Declan will not be forgotten."

The campaign's top donor, who was listed as Daniel Buroker, gifted the family $10,000, according to the site.

Crandall said funds raised will assist with funeral and memorial expenses, travel costs and other unexpected costs.

"Let us come together to honor Declan’s life, his service, and his sacrifice — and to surround his family with love and support," she wrote.

Buroker, whose identity could not immediately be confirmed by Fox News Digital, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

