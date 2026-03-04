Expand / Collapse search
MILITARY

GoFundMe for US soldier killed in Iran war raises more than $94k

Over 1,500 donors contributed to campaign for Declan Coady, who was posthumously promoted after drone attack

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
‘We honor their sacrifice’ Chairman of Joint Chiefs identifies American troops killed in Operation Epic Fury Video

‘We honor their sacrifice’ Chairman of Joint Chiefs identifies American troops killed in Operation Epic Fury

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan "Razin" Caine shared the names of four of the six fallen U.S. service members killed in Kuwait while supporting Operation Epic Fury.

One thousand supporters rallied behind the family of fallen U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Declan Coady, raising more than $90,000 to support loved ones of the 20-year-old soldier killed this week in the war with Iran.

Coady, a 20-year-old Drake University student from Des Moines, Iowa, was one of six U.S. Army Reserve soldiers killed in a drone attack Sunday at the Port of Shuaiba in Kuwait while supporting Operation Epic Fury, according to the Department of War (DOW).

The GoFundMe campaign, which was set up by Marianne Crandall shortly after Coady was identified Tuesday, has raised more than $94,000 from more than 1,500 donors as of Thursday morning. Coady's father, Andrew, is listed as the beneficiary.

"Declan was more than a soldier — he was a son, a family member, a friend, and a light in the lives of those who knew him," Crandall wrote on GoFundMe. "He served his country with honor, courage, and dedication, embodying the very best of what it means to wear the uniform."

Sgt. Declan Coady

Sgt. Declan Coady and five other U.S. Army Reserve soldiers were killed in a drone attack in Kuwait on March 1. (U.S. Army Reserve Command Press Desk)

Coady, the youngest of the four fallen soldiers identified by the DOW, enlisted in the Army Reserve in 2023 as an Army information technology specialist and was posthumously promoted from specialist to sergeant. 

Drake University confirmed Coady was studying information systems, cybersecurity and computer science, and described him as "well-loved and highly dedicated."

Declan Coady

This photo provided by Andrew Coady shows his son, Declan Coady, posing for a photo on the day of his graduation at U.S. Army Training Center at Fort Sill, Okla., March 15, 2024. (Andrew Coady via AP) (Andrew Coady via AP)

PENTAGON IDENTIFIES FOUR SOLDIERS KILLED IN MARCH 1 DRONE STRIKE DURING KUWAIT MILITARY OPERATION

Along with their gifts, GoFundMe donors sent heartfelt messages to the family, expressing their condolences and thanking Coady for his service.

"Thank You for your bravery, service and sacrifice," Brandi Vinson wrote. "God bless and comfort his family."

Another donor, Travis Terrell, wrote, "My heart truly goes out to Declan’s family and everyone who loved him. No family should ever have to experience a loss like this. You are in my thoughts, and Declan will not be forgotten."

Photos of the fallen U.S. soldiers in uniform on an American flag background

The fallen service members were identified as Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Capt. Cody Khork, 35, of Lakeland, Florida; and Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of Des Moines, Iowa. Two additional soldiers killed in the attack have not yet been publicly identified. (U.S. Army Reserve Command Press Desk; Fox News)

3 US SERVICE MEMBERS KILLED, 5 SERIOUSLY WOUNDED IN IRAN OPERATION

The campaign's top donor, who was listed as Daniel Buroker, gifted the family $10,000, according to the site.

Crandall said funds raised will assist with funeral and memorial expenses, travel costs and other unexpected costs.

"Let us come together to honor Declan’s life, his service, and his sacrifice — and to surround his family with love and support," she wrote.

Buroker, whose identity could not immediately be confirmed by Fox News Digital, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
