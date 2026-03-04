US-Israel blitz cripples Iran as uncontested airspace nears and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TOP 3

1. US-Israel blitz cripples Iran as uncontested airspace nears

2. UK reverses course on Iran strikes as suspected drone hits British base

3. $4.2M US torpedo detonates under Iranian warship in historic ‘No Mercy’ strike

MAJOR HEADLINES

VEHICLE ATTACKS — Illegal’s sentencing for dragging agent shows why officer who shot Renee Good feared for his life. Continue reading …

PREDATOR PSYCHOLOGY — Nancy Guthrie front yard tribute could be drawing her own abductor back to crime scene. Continue reading …

LAWYERED UP — Family of mom allegedly killed by ex-'American Idol' hopeful demands life insurance details. Continue reading …

SNOW DAY SPIRAL — Second suspect arrested after NYC snowball fight sends officers to hospital. Continue reading …

SYSTEM FAILURE — Cops warned prosecutors 3 times before illegal immigrant allegedly stabbed mom to death. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

IN THE HOT SEAT — 'Blankies,' ICE tactics, and luxury jets: Top moments from Noem's House testimony. Continue reading …

HEALTH = WEALTH — A cure for cancer would deliver $185T economic windfall, report finds. Continue reading …

BORDER BOOST — Justice Jackson authors opinion boosting Trump's immigration crackdown authority. Continue reading …

'SCORCHED' — GOP Rep confronts Walz about why Kamala chose him as VP, sparks viral moment. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

SELECTIVE SILENCE — British-Iranian actress blasts progressives for ignoring Iran killings. Continue reading …

'NOT ON OUR WATCH' — Hegseth blasts 'fake news' coverage Iran strikes, praises Trump's leadership. Continue reading …

DIGITAL PREDATORS — Sen Josh Hawley launches Google probe after child trafficking hearing. Continue reading …

STAYING PUT — Gayle King will remain with CBS News after reports last year signaled her exit. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT — Morning Glory: Texas might be the key to saving Trump's second term agenda. Continue reading …

OMAR QUDRAT — Trump is realigning world energy markets and the Iran strikes are actually helping. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

TICKING CLOCK — American stuck in Middle East escapes in race to reach critically ill husband. Continue reading …

HYPE VS. HOPE — Do collagen supplements really improve skin? Major review reveals the truth. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on airport accolades and soda sensations. Take the quiz here …

CABIN CHAOS — United is first major US airline to threaten passenger removal over headphone policy. Continue reading …

HEALTHY TWIST — Viral cookie dough-stuffed dates surprise everyone. See video ...

WATCH

CONDOLEEZA RICE — To say Iran is not a threat is ahistorical. See video …

DR. MAHSA TEHRANI — The Iranian people are thankful for President Trump. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as Iranian Americans reflect on the Ayatollah’s death and what this pivotal moment could mean for Iran’s future. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood?













