Archaeologists unearth ancient workshop 'rich with secrets' in Egyptian region tied to Moses, Exodus

Archaeologists recently found an ancient copper workshop in the Sinai region of Egypt – the land tied to Moses and the Book of Exodus.

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced the discovery in a press release on Sept. 14. The workshop was found at the Wadi al-Nasb site in South Sinai.

Wadi al-Nasb is historically linked to Serabit el-Khadim, the site where a researcher recently claimed he found the oldest written references to Moses. The site was a former turquoise mining hub during the Bronze Age.

The copper smelting workshop in Wadi al-Nasb was found alongside "several administrative buildings and watchpoints," according to Egyptian officials.

Specifically, the workshop contained copper smelting furnaces and ore preparation tools, along with "ceramic crucibles, amphorae and Egyptian vessels," the translated statement said.

Archaeologists also found ingots and charcoal from local trees, along with purified clay that was used to make tuyère heads, or furnace nozzles.

Copper was used to craft weapons, tools, currency and everyday objects in ancient times.

Egyptian officials noted that Sinai was strategically important due to its copper and turquoise deposits.

The discovery "provides clear evidence of an advanced industrial system for copper smelting and casting before the metal was transported to the Nile Valley for artisanal, military and administrative use," the ministry noted.

"The ministry, through the Supreme Council of Antiquities, will continue supporting archaeological missions, as their work provides scientific and cultural value and connects the achievements of ancient Egyptians with modern concepts of sustainable development," the press release continued.

Officials also hope the discovery "open[s] new horizons for cultural tourism in areas still rich with secrets."

"This adds a new dimension to understanding the history of industrial and metallurgical activity in Ancient Egypt," the statement added.

The recent discovery comes as Egyptian officials promote biblical-era archaeological finds to boost tourism in the country.

