JD Vance mocks Joy Reid with meme after former MSNBC host's 'affirmative action' attack

Vice President JD Vance dismissed former MSNBC host Joy Reid’s fiery tirade against his credentials with a goofy meme on Wednesday.

Reid, who was fired from MSNBC in February, went viral for comments about Vance during an interview with former CNN anchor Don Lemon.

After saying that she mourns the way Charlie Kirk died, she went on to criticize his rhetoric about affirmative action and how it applies to women like Reid, former first lady Michelle Obama, former congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, and Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. Reid argued that affirmative action has been used to empower "mediocre" White men like Vance.

Reid blasted the empowerment of "White people who are essentially mediocre in scale compared to a Black person," suggesting, "maybe the way that JD Vance got into Yale is because they were tired of just letting in White men from New York, from all the elite schools, and they wanted an Appalachian White. That's how that man got into Yale, I promise you."

Reid has frequently gone on tirades against White people, White men in particular. She recently described American icon Elvis Presley as a mediocre White man.

Talking to Lemon, Reid argued diversity initiatives bring in people of all backgrounds, such as "disabled people, military veterans, people who come from Appalachia, White folks who come from Alaska and different places that they don't normally come from."

She cited herself as a beneficiary of affirmative action and suggested her right-wing critics should be thankful to God for the privilege of knowing who she is.

"Right-wingers, you have the ability to know who I am when I don't know who most of y'all are, but you know me because affirmative action brought me your way," she said. "Tell the Lord, ‘Thank you.’ Be grateful for all that God has given you. God knows what God is doing. She a smart, smart lady."

"She probably Black," Lemon said.

"And she definitely Black," Reid responded.

Vance responded to a post sharing the clip with an image of himself, appearing to mock Reid’s commentary. Many of his supporters joined in with memes of their own in their replies.

