Family of mom allegedly killed by ex-'American Idol' hopeful demands life insurance details

The family of a woman allegedly killed by her husband has retained an attorney and is seeking information on the couple's finances, including a life insurance policy listing the accused as the "primary beneficiary."

Caleb Flynn, 39, who was once a contestant on "American Idol", was charged with murder after he allegedly killed his wife, Ashley Flynn, at the couple's home in Tipp City, Ohio, on Feb. 16. Police said Caleb Flynn "staged the crime scene," and audio from a 911 call shows him telling the operator that someone broke into his house and shot Ashley Flynn.

Caleb Flynn was charged with murder, two counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of tampering with evidence, but a Miami County court official told Fox News Digital that the prosecutor is considering additional charges. He has pleaded not guilty, and his bond was set at $2 million.

Prosecutors alleged in court documents that Caleb Flynn used a 9mm handgun and staged the crime scene, which caused officers to be "led estray" [sic].

Attorneys for the family of Ashley Flynn on Wednesday filed court documents asking for information on Caleb and Ashley Flynn's financials. According to the court filing, Caleb Flynn was listed as the "primary beneficiary" on a life insurance policy. Fox News Digital is not naming the family members behind the court filing.

The court filing also asks for information on the couple's bank accounts, retirement accounts, real estate, cars and other financial records. Ashley Flynn's family said that Caleb Flynn "has the motive, opportunity, and means to dissipate these assets, to transfer them to third parties, or to otherwise place them beyond the reach of the children and the estate."

Ashley Flynn's family also asked the court to issue a domestic violence temporary protection order that would prevent Caleb Flynn from withdrawing funds from the couple’s financial accounts beyond necessary living expenses.

If Caleb Flynn is convicted, under Ohio's "Slayer Statute," he would not be eligible to get proceeds from life insurance policies he's listed as a beneficiary of, and they would go to the children. The statute also applies to inheritance under a will, trust and certain other financial policies.

Caleb Flynn voluntarily agreed to talk with detectives at the Tipp City Police Department at the station, according to the case report. According to the court documents, two gun shell casings were found on the floor in a bedroom.



Police also noticed that the center console of a 2024 Ford truck parked in the garage was open, which is the same place Caleb Flynn allegedly told an officer he stored his handgun.

Tipp City police recently released video showing Caleb Flynn as police responded to the crime scene.

"Oh, Jesus, Jesus, Jesus, Jesus," Caleb Flynn said while sobbing in one video.

"Is she, is she gone?" he asked. "What do I do with my daughters?"

"Mommy, she’s gone. I don’t know what to do," Caleb Flynn said to his mother on the phone.

At one point, Caleb Flynn was seen throwing up in the front yard of his home. The children's grandmother was seen comforting Caleb Flynn as he said: "The girls don’t know."



The couple had two daughters, whom Caleb Flynn said were asleep at the time their mother was killed, according to the bodycam video.

In the 911 call obtained by Fox News Digital, Caleb Flynn told the 911 dispatcher that he found the door leading to the garage door "wide open" when the shooting happened.

In a supplemental case report, a Tipp City police officer wrote that a garage side door was open, but was blocked.

"As we exited this master bedroom we walked to the garage where we observed a side door to the garage on the north side of the home that was open. As we were looking at the door we noticed the door had a large fridge in front of it that would've had to be pushed to open the door," the officer wrote.

Fox News Digital's Julia Bonavita contributed to this report.