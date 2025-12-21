Vance explains what the 'America First' movement means and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TOP 3

1. Vance explains what the 'America First' movement means

2. Nick Reiner's defense attorney weighs insanity plea

3. Trump admin denies Colorado disaster aid as Polis slams 'political games'

MAJOR HEADLINES

'HAVEN’T LOST TOUCH' – Rapper Nicki Minaj shows 'utmost respect' for Trump during surprise appearance. Continue reading …

WOKE 101 – Whistleblower reveals intense far-left indoctrination in public school education program. Continue reading …

HOPE RISING – Grammy winner's daughters say he's in 'good spirits' amid aggressive brain tumor battle. Continue reading …

CRACK IN COLD CASE – Yale professor’s father charged in mother’s decades-old murder. Continue reading …

FROZEN COMMUTE – Parents say mandated electric buses leave kids cold, stranded in winter. Continue reading …

POLITICS

RISING THREAT – Australia terror attack exposes ISIS resurgence as experts warn of global jihadist networks. Continue reading …

BIAS ON DISPLAY – Minnesota's media blasted for 'showing their true colors' as fraud scandal exploded. Continue reading …

FOUNDATION FIX – White House teases major housing affordability plan as prices squeeze Americans. Continue reading …

CLOSING IN – Trump team reports concrete progress on Ukraine peace as Finland sees deal. Continue reading …

MEDIA

ONE-SIDED – ‘The View’ had 128 liberal guests but only two conservatives in 2025. Continue reading …

BROADCAST DELAY – CBS pulls '60 Minutes' segment on migrants deported to El Salvador prison. Continue reading …

DAMAGE CONTROL – Mamdani joins Jewish actor for Hanukkah as staff antisemitism controversy grows. Continue reading …

KEEPING THE FAITH – Bible Belt town defies mayor's request to remove Nativity display. Continue reading …

OPINION

CHARLES 'DUKE' TANNER – From prison to pardon: How President Trump gave me back my life. Continue reading …

NATHAN CLARKSON – I was a Christian kid in Hollywood. Here’s what I learned about cancel culture. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

'CHAOS' – Lions' last-second TD overturned as Steelers snatch victory in wild finish. Continue reading …

SCARY MOMENT – Broncos receiver carted off field after bone-crushing hit leaves him motionless. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on TV treasures, weather wonders and more. Take the quiz here …

RUNWAY RIFTS – Flying for Christmas? Avoid 3 travel mistakes that ruin holiday trips. Continue reading …

CHRISTMAS DESSERT – Kid Rock's mom shows off a great apple pie. See video ...

WATCH

VICE PRESIDENT VANCE – Men like Charlie Kirk are the fruit of true Christianity. See video …

MONICA CROWLEY – Trump is hyper-focused on delivering monumental 250th birthday celebration for the USA. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in for a look at how Congress is running out of time to extend Affordable Care Act tax subsidies, a lapse that could raise health insurance premiums for millions. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

