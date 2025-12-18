Flying for Christmas? Avoid 3 travel mistakes that ruin holiday trips and get people in trouble

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s not always winter storms or airline mishaps that disrupt holiday flights — sometimes, it’s the passengers themselves.

With millions of Americans preparing to fly to see family or friends for the holidays, a former flight attendant is warning travelers not to commit common mistakes that can turn Christmas air travel into complete chaos — or make it far more unpleasant than it has to be.

Three issues tend to surface every Christmas and can quickly turn a routine flight into a stressful experience, Skye Taylor, a former flight attendant for 17 years, told Luxury Travel Daily and Jam Press.

BEST SEAT TO AVOID GETTING SICK ON A PLANE

Others weighed in as well on these issues.

1. Clogging up the overhead bins

Passengers bring a great deal with them during the holidays, said Taylor — from multiple changes of clothes to gifts for loved ones.

Extra items add to a plane’s weight and frequently create headaches when it comes to fitting bags into the overhead bins.

"If you can, ship gifts over before you travel so you have less to bring with you," Taylor suggested.

Taylor said the scramble for space often forces crew members to intervene, slowing down boarding and sometimes resulting in passengers having their bags removed from the cabin.

"Don't encroach on another person's personal space."

Travelers who rely solely on carry-ons are the most likely to be affected when bins fill up.

"It’s a total nightmare trying to fit everyone’s baggage into the overhead [bins] — and cabin crew get the brunt of this," she said.

STASH A SIMPLE ITEM IN YOUR CARRY-ON TO AVOID TRAVEL DELAYS AND STRESS, EXPERTS ADVISE

Jacqueline Whitmore, an etiquette expert and former flight attendant based in Florida, told Fox News Digital passengers should ensure their bags fit easily into the bin or under the seat in front of them — and they should never move someone else’s belongings without asking.

"Don't encroach on another person's personal space," Whitmore said.

Taylor and Whitmore both advised passengers who are traveling with heavier loads to consider checking a larger suitcase instead of bringing multiple bags into the cabin.

2. Being unprepared for winter-weather delays

Winter weather routinely causes delays during the holidays, said Taylor.

Passengers often underestimate how long they may be sitting on the runway — and how cold the cabin can get while they wait.

STOP WEARINGS PAJAMAS ON AIRPLANES, TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY SEAN DUFFY SAYS ABOUT 'BRINGING CIVILITY BACK'

"Always take a piece of warm clothing with you, even if you’re jetting off to Jamaica," she said. "You could be sitting on the runway for a while, and the air conditioning, which can be quite warm, does usually run cold in different parts of the aircraft."

Flights arriving from colder destinations, such as New York, are especially prone to additional delays because of snow or de-icing, Taylor added.

Whitmore said proper etiquette during winter delays is just as important as preparation beforehand.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"Etiquette is about emotional regulation as much as it is about behavior," she said. "Losing your temper with the gate agents or flight attendants doesn’t make the plane go any faster. Keep your emotions in check and pack your manners."

She urged holiday travelers to arrive at the airport two to three hours ahead of boarding — and to "expect the unexpected."

3. Behaving rudely toward the crew

She said frustration with delays or overcrowding issues can lead travelers to lash out improperly at crew members, said Taylor.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

She said abuse toward staff becomes especially common around Christmas, when both passengers and airline employees are under extra stress.

"We’re human, just like you," Taylor said.

"People and crew are away from home — sitting in a hotel room — rather than their own at Christmas. We’re missing family — or flying on the day to get you to yours."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

She noted that yelling at flight attendants does nothing to speed up delays or resolve issues, as crews are often given information at the last minute themselves.

"We’re human, just like you."

"Use some humanity," she urged, during the season.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Whitmore agreed that remaining respectful is key even when travel goes wrong.

"Flight attendants are there for your safety, not to wait on you hand and foot," she said.