Michael Bolton in 'very good health' as daughters share positive update on brain cancer battle

Michael Bolton's daughters shared a positive update on his health as the singer continues to fight glioblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.

The 72-year-old two-time Grammy Award winner previously revealed that he was diagnosed with glioblastoma in December 2023 after undergoing emergency surgery that resulted in doctors removing Bolton’s brain tumor in its entirety.

Bolton underwent a second brain surgery in January 2024 following an infection and finished radiation and chemotherapy treatment in October of that year. He now undergoes MRIs every two months to ensure his tumor hasn’t returned, as glioblastoma has a high recurrence rate.

During a recent interview with AARP, Bolton's three daughters, Isa, Holly and Taryn, who have become his primary caregivers, shed some light on his cancer battle.

"We’re proud and happy to update anyone who has been interested in following [our Dad’s] journey that he is in very good spirits and very good health," Isa told the outlet.

"He has a lot of challenges, and we do have great days and some tough days, but in general, he’s very strong," she added. "His mobility and cognition have been terrific. So, we’re in a really good place right now."

In an email to AARP, the "When a Man Loves a Woman" singer shared that he was "feeling deeply grateful" and treasuring the time he was spending with his family, including his daughters and six grandchildren.

"This past year has tested me in ways I never imagined, but it’s also made me more aware of the moments that fill life with meaning: having meals with my family, hearing my grandkids laugh, stepping outside on a beautiful day and just taking it in," Bolton said.

Bolton shares Isa, 50, Holly, 48, and Taryn, 46, with his ex-wife Maureen McGuire. He is also a grandfather of six.

According to AARP, Isa, Holly and Taryn have each taken on significant caregiving responsibilities, including helping with Bolton's daily care, providing emotional support and coordinating his medical and professional needs while he focuses on his health.

Taryn and her daughters reside with Bolton full-time in his Westport, Connecticut, home, where he’s lived for more than 30 years. Isa spends three days a week at the house, frequently accompanied by her sons, while Holly — who lives in California and is a mother to one son — travels in monthly for a week to help with hands-on duties.

Bolton told AARP that having his daughters by his side during his cancer battle and recovery "means more than I could ever put into words."

"My daughters have been constant in a way that grounds me," he said. "On the harder days, they help me stay centered; on the lighter ones, they bring out the laughter that makes everything feel possible again. They remind me of who I am and what’s worth fighting for."

Isa explained that she and her sisters banded together following Bolton's diagnosis and worked as a team to protect his privacy.

"Most families — most people — would be able to rely on friends and family, to hold them and to hug them and to support them and care for them," she said. "We became a very small island."

Isa admitted that caring for Bolton during his cancer journey has been challenging at times for his family. She recalled that the "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You" hitmaker experienced a "significant personality change" following his brain surgery.

At the time, Isa remembered that her youngest son told her, "I’m kind of scared of G-Pa." However, she told AARP that the personality change, a common side effect of brain surgery, was short-term. She said that after practicing yoga and undergoing physical therapy as part of his healing regimen, Bolton recovered his usual "funny" personality.

"The boys are more comfortable, but I do think that some children can be alarmed and disconcerted by those changes and that needs to be recognized as well," she said.

Isa explained that her own connection with Bolton had changed after becoming one of his caregivers.

"The relationship dynamic does shift so profoundly," she said. "You have an opportunity to work through some things that were challenging and to recognize that you don’t have to be put into a position that maybe you had pigeonholed yourself into in the relationship. You can redefine the relationship in a new way."

As Bolton's family has rallied behind him, the singer said he is also grateful for the outpouring of support that he has received from his fans.

"Thank you, from the bottom of my heart," he told his supporters in his email to AARP.

"Your messages, prayers, kindness … they’ve reached me in moments when I needed them most," Bolton continued. "It’s amazing how a few words from someone you’ve never met can lift your spirit and steady your steps. It reminds me that we’re all connected, and none of us walk through life’s challenges alone."