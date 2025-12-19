‘The View’ had 128 liberal guests but only two conservatives in 2025, study finds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX – "The View" had a total of 341 guests in 2025, but only two of them were conservative, while 128 were liberal, according to a new study conducted by the Media Research Center.

"The View" aired its final new episode of the year on Friday, so the MRC analyzed how the ABC News program presented political discussions to its audience. The conservative media watchdog found that the daytime gabfest chatted with 128 liberal guests, including 25 Democratic politicians, but only spoke to a pair of conservatives the entire year.

"Their noticeable lack of right-leaning guests is just like their search for someone to fill the ‘conservative seat’ in the panel. They don’t want to have anyone on the show who’s going to lead to embarrassing moments of their leftist cast members being held to account for the wild and controversial things they say or call them out on their hypocrisies," MRC associate editor Nicholas Fondacaro told Fox News Digital.

JOY BEHAR DEMANDS INVOKING 25TH AMENDMENT AGAINST TRUMP OVER MOCKING PLAQUES UNDER BIDEN, OBAMA PORTRAITS

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Sen. John Fetterman, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Gov. JB Pritzker, Sen. Elissa Slotkin, Sen. Chuck Schumer, Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Raphael Warnock, Gov. Wes Moore, former President Joe Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden, former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, former Rep. Anthony Weiner, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, Sen. Joe Manchin, former Vice President Kamala Harris, then-mayoral candidate Zohan Mamdani, then-mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo and Sen. Bernie Sanders were all guests on "The View" in 2025.

Obama staffers turned "Pod Save America" hosts Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett and Tommy Vietor were also guests on the show, and Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre appeared twice. "The View" also welcomed Sarah Kate Ellis of left-leaning GLAAD and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

When it came to conservative guests, only actress Cheryl Hines — who is married to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., appeared on the program.

Fondacaro noted that Hines isn’t truly even a conservative.

"While having left-wing politics herself, she was forced to defend her husband’s — and, by extension, the Trump administration’s — policies. Thus, she was counted as right-leaning," he wrote when detailing his findings.

"They only had Greene on because she was being a headache for Congressional Republican leadership during the government shutdown. The cast also tried to recruit her to become a Democrat," Fondacaro wrote, adding that he doesn’t expect things to change anytime soon.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG SUGGESTS TRUMP BONUS FOR TROOPS IS BRIBE TO MAKE THEM FOLLOW HIS ORDERS

"With the show set to return on January 5, 2026, and President Trump speaking out against her, Greene was already announced as a guest for their January 7 episode," he continued. "Two days after she was set to step down from Congress and one day following Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett making her third appearance on ‘The View’ in less than a year."

As a result of the analysis, MRC President David Bozell doesn’t feel "The View" is truly a news program.

"'The View' should be renamed ‘The Cackle’ and eliminated from the ABC News Division and placed in the comedy line up with a warning label, ‘This show is for non-entertainment purposes only.’ We welcome an FCC investigation into whether ‘The View’ still qualifies as a bona fide news program. We don’t think it does," Bozell told Fox News Digital.

"The View" did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

STEPHEN A SMITH GETS INTO SLUGFEST ON 'THE VIEW' OVER SEN KELLY'S VIDEO URGING TROOPS TO IGNORE ILLEGAL ORDERS

The MRC also noted that co-host Joy Behar claimed that Republicans wouldn’t go on the show because "they’re afraid of us," which led to many prominent conservatives coming forward with evidence that the show had rejected them or ignored offers to appear.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The MRC cited the following methodology: "For a guest to be counted as either liberal or conservative, they needed to express such views during their appearance on ‘The View.’ If a celebrity did not discuss politics, they were not included in the count of political leanings even if they had a history of being outspoken in the past. For example, actor Robert De Niro had a history of speaking out against President Trump, but was not included in the liberal count because politics did not come up."