Broncos' Pat Bryant placed on backboard, carted off field after scary hit in loss to Jaguars

Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant was carted off the field in the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars after a vicious hit that was scary to look at.

Bryant was attempting to make a catch with just seconds left at Empower Field when Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown came flying in and crashed into him to break it up.

One could hear how hard Bryant was hit with the broadcast picking up the cracking of helmet and pads as he went to the turf.

Bryant stayed down on the field after the play, and he wasn’t moving much as Broncos trainers came running out to look at him on the turf.

After several minutes of evaluation, Bryant was loaded onto a stretcher and carted off the field. There was obvious concern throughout the stadium for Bryant, and it was later reported that he was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton, speaking after his first loss in 12 games, gave an update on Bryant, saying that he "had movement" in his extremities, and it was "encouraging" to see, per 9News’ Mike Klis.

Of course, any time a player is loaded onto a stretcher, thoughts of the worst immediately enter the mind. Luckily, Bryant’s hospital visit was only to ensure everything was fine.

The Broncos moved to 12-3 after the loss at home, a 34-20 defeat at the hands of a red-hot Jaguars squad who have now won six straight games.

At 11-4, the Jaguars remain one win above the Houston Texans for the AFC South lead, though they are likely headed to the playoffs one way or another.

Meanwhile, the Broncos have already clinched their shot at a Vince Lombardi Trophy, having won 12 games this season for the best record in the AFC to date. Only the New England Patriots could reach 12 wins this week if they defeat the Baltimore Ravens on "Sunday Night Football."

Bryant finished the game with five catches for 42 yards. He has totaled 27 catches for 347 yards and a touchdown this season in a loaded Broncos receiving room.

