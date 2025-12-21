Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Denver Broncos

Broncos' Pat Bryant placed on backboard, carted off field after scary hit in loss to Jaguars

Bryant was immediately taken to the hospital, though as a precautionary measure

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published | Updated
close
'WATCH OUT for This Jaguars Team' 👀 Jacksonville Shakes Up AFC Standings With Win Against Broncos Video

'WATCH OUT for This Jaguars Team' 👀 Jacksonville Shakes Up AFC Standings With Win Against Broncos

Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston share their thoughts of the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-20 Week 16 win against the Denver Broncos.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant was carted off the field in the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars after a vicious hit that was scary to look at.

Bryant was attempting to make a catch with just seconds left at Empower Field when Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown came flying in and crashed into him to break it up.

One could hear how hard Bryant was hit with the broadcast picking up the cracking of helmet and pads as he went to the turf.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Pat Bryant carted off field

Pat Bryant of the Denver Broncos is carted off the field during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field At Mile High on Dec. 21, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Bryant stayed down on the field after the play, and he wasn’t moving much as Broncos trainers came running out to look at him on the turf.

After several minutes of evaluation, Bryant was loaded onto a stretcher and carted off the field. There was obvious concern throughout the stadium for Bryant, and it was later reported that he was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

2025 NFL WEEK 16 BUZZ: PATRICK MAHOMES BEGINS REHAB; ANDY REID NOT RETIRING?

Broncos head coach Sean Payton, speaking after his first loss in 12 games, gave an update on Bryant, saying that he "had movement" in his extremities, and it was "encouraging" to see, per 9News’ Mike Klis.

Of course, any time a player is loaded onto a stretcher, thoughts of the worst immediately enter the mind. Luckily, Bryant’s hospital visit was only to ensure everything was fine.

Pat Bryant stretchered off field

Pat Bryant of the Denver Broncos is carted off the field during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field At Mile High on Dec. 21, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Broncos moved to 12-3 after the loss at home, a 34-20 defeat at the hands of a red-hot Jaguars squad who have now won six straight games.

At 11-4, the Jaguars remain one win above the Houston Texans for the AFC South lead, though they are likely headed to the playoffs one way or another.

Meanwhile, the Broncos have already clinched their shot at a Vince Lombardi Trophy, having won 12 games this season for the best record in the AFC to date. Only the New England Patriots could reach 12 wins this week if they defeat the Baltimore Ravens on "Sunday Night Football."

A Fox One and Fox Nation bundle offer

Bundle FOX One and FOX Nation to stream the entire FOX Nation library, plus live FOX News, Sports, and Entertainment at our lowest price of the year. The offer ends on Jan. 4, 2026. (Fox One; Fox Nation)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bryant finished the game with five catches for 42 yards. He has totaled 27 catches for 347 yards and a touchdown this season in a loaded Broncos receiving room.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue