Nicki Minaj praises Trump, JD Vance at TPUSA event, says she has 'utmost respect' for them

The rapper previously partnered with UN ambassador Mike Waltz to spotlight Christian persecution in Nigeria

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Nicki Minaj: I have the UTMOST respect for President Trump Video

Nicki Minaj: I have the UTMOST respect for President Trump

Musician Nicki Minaj shares her thoughts about President Donald Trump and his administration at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest (Credit: Turning Point USA).

Rapper Nicki Minaj praised President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance during her surprise appearance at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest conference on Sunday.

The "Super Bass" singer was introduced as the surprise guest by TPUSA president Erika Kirk, where they discussed her recent alignment with the Trump administration on Christian persecution in Nigeria.

Despite her past support for Democratic candidates, Minaj described the "utmost" respect she had for the Republican administration, particularly for giving people hope during dark times.

ERIKA KIRK WELCOMES ATTENDEES TO FIRST AMERICAFEST SINCE HUSBAND'S DEATH, ENDORSES JD VANCE FOR PRESIDENT

Nicki Minaj at AmericaFest 2025

Nicki Minaj enters the stage as the surprise guest on the final day of Turning Point USA's annual AmericaFest conference at the Phoenix Convention Center on Dec. 21, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Caylo Seals/Getty Images)

"I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president," Minaj said. "I don’t know if he even knows this, but he’s given so many people hope that there's a chance to beat the bad guys and to win, and to do it with your head held high and your integrity intact."

She added that she considers both Trump and Vance to be "one of us" based on how they can still relate to everyday Americans.

"They haven't lost touch of the world," Minaj said. "You know, they're still connected to the world. And what's happening in the world, with the younger people and older people, with the richer people and not so rich people, they have the ability to still connect and be real and make us feel proud to be American."

NEWSOM COMMS DIRECTOR SLAMS NICKI MINAJ AS 'STUPID HOE' AFTER RAPPER CALLED OUT GOVERNOR'S TRANS AGENDA

Erica Kirk and Nicki Minaj

CEO and Chair of the Board of Turning Point USA Erika Kirk (left) speaks with US rapper Nicki Minaj (right) during Turning Point's annual AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Arizona, on Dec. 21, 2025.  (Olivier Touron/AFP via Getty Images)

During her appearance, Kirk also brought up Minaj's public social media rants against Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., opinions that she doubled down upon during the event.

"Dear Newscum, we don't have a problem cleaning up the scum if we have to, please tread lightly. That's what I'd say to Gavie poo," Minaj remarked.

NICKI MINAJ SHARES POPE’S CALL TO RELEASE CHRISTIAN HOSTAGES IN NIGERIA, ASKS JESUS TO RESCUE THEM

Minaj previously appeared with the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz at a United Nations event in November to bring attention to the religious persecution and killings of Christians in Nigeria.

She also emphasized that her work with the Trump administration was not politically motivated.

Nicki Minaj steps away from a podium following a discussion at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations.

Nicki Minaj leaves the podium after speaking during the panel "Combating Religious Violence and the Killing of Christians in Nigeria" at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations in New York City, on Nov. 18, 2025. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

"I want to make it very clear — once again — that this isn't about taking sides. This is about standing up in the face of injustice. It's about what I've always stood for my entire career. And I will continue to stand for that for the rest of my life. I will care if anyone, anywhere, is being persecuted for their beliefs," Minaj said at the time.

