Nicki Minaj praises Trump, JD Vance at TPUSA event, says she has 'utmost respect' for them

Rapper Nicki Minaj praised President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance during her surprise appearance at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest conference on Sunday.

The "Super Bass" singer was introduced as the surprise guest by TPUSA president Erika Kirk, where they discussed her recent alignment with the Trump administration on Christian persecution in Nigeria.

Despite her past support for Democratic candidates, Minaj described the "utmost" respect she had for the Republican administration, particularly for giving people hope during dark times.

"I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president," Minaj said. "I don’t know if he even knows this, but he’s given so many people hope that there's a chance to beat the bad guys and to win, and to do it with your head held high and your integrity intact."

She added that she considers both Trump and Vance to be "one of us" based on how they can still relate to everyday Americans.

"They haven't lost touch of the world," Minaj said. "You know, they're still connected to the world. And what's happening in the world, with the younger people and older people, with the richer people and not so rich people, they have the ability to still connect and be real and make us feel proud to be American."

During her appearance, Kirk also brought up Minaj's public social media rants against Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., opinions that she doubled down upon during the event.

"Dear Newscum, we don't have a problem cleaning up the scum if we have to, please tread lightly. That's what I'd say to Gavie poo," Minaj remarked.

Minaj previously appeared with the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz at a United Nations event in November to bring attention to the religious persecution and killings of Christians in Nigeria.

She also emphasized that her work with the Trump administration was not politically motivated.

"I want to make it very clear — once again — that this isn't about taking sides. This is about standing up in the face of injustice. It's about what I've always stood for my entire career. And I will continue to stand for that for the rest of my life. I will care if anyone, anywhere, is being persecuted for their beliefs," Minaj said at the time.