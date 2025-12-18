From prison to pardon: How President Trump gave me back my life

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Leaving prison after almost 20 years felt like waking from a nightmare. I had been sentenced to life for a first-time, nonviolent drug offense. My two brothers were locked away too, and while we served out our terms, both of our parents passed away. That loss hurt more than the sentence ever could.

We weren’t there to support them in their final days. We couldn't comfort them, or each other. We couldn't say goodbye. And knowing that when it mattered most, we were locked behind bars … it crushed us.

So, when I finally came home — thanks to President Donald Trump granting me clemency from what would have been an unimaginably harsh life sentence — all I wanted was to stand with my brothers, the only family I had left, and scatter our parents’ ashes together. It wasn’t just about honoring them. It was about closing one of the most painful chapters of our lives. It was about being a family again.

But even after our release, we couldn't grieve together.

'REAL HOUSEWIVES' STAR JEN SHAH FREED EARLY FROM PRISON SENTENCE FOR WIRE FRAUD SCHEME

Here's the problem. We were placed on federal supervised release. That meant we needed permission to see each other, even though our cases were nonviolent, and we had no further violations. The government denied us the chance to mourn our parents in the way families should.

That moment opened my eyes to how broken supervised release is. It wasn’t meant to be this way. The system is supposed to help people rebuild their lives, find work, reconnect with family safely reenter society with support and stay crime-free (as my brothers and I did). Instead, in many cases, it becomes another punitive sentence. It hinders rehabilitation rather than supports it.

But there's hope. Members of Congress introduced the Safer Supervision Act, a bill designed to fix what's broken. Because a system that wouldn't allow me and my brothers to mourn our parents together is not a system that advances safety or rehabilitation.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL PLANS TO ASK JUDGE TO FREE HER FROM PRISON, AND SHE'LL REPRESENT HERSELF, LAWYER SAYS

Supervised release often feels like a trap. The rules are so strict and unforgiving that even people doing the right things are constantly under threat of being thrown off track, despite years of progress. Travel bans across state or county lines without permission. Required frequent meetings with probation officers, ignoring work or family commitments. A blanket ban on being with anyone else who has a criminal record, even your own brothers.

I defy you to find how any of that keeps society safer or helps someone rebuild. It prolongs punishment, undercuts redemption and blocks genuine second chances. Meanwhile, it distracts law enforcement from focusing on people who are truly dangerous. That doesn’t make sense.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

It doesn’t have to be this way. If the Safer Supervision Act becomes law, it restores fairness and balance. It will allow people who meet strict safety criteria to earn their way off supervision, so authorities can focus on the real threats, as they should.

Trump, though known for being tough on crime, also understood this: that people who've paid their debt deserve a shot at rebuilding. That’s why I’m profoundly grateful to him. His decision didn’t just give me back my freedom; it gave me back my hope.

He brought me home to my son, my family, my brothers and my community. He saw the humanity in someone the system had too often ignored. I stand with the president in supporting others like me, and our families will remember his act of compassion for decades.

If we build on his example and pass the Safer Supervision Act, we can make sure that our federal supervision system truly supports second chances.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

I share my story not out of bitterness, but in gratitude for a president who believes in redemption, and for the chance to speak as a free man.

My family still carries the weight of the years we lost. But we also carry hope — hope that America can learn from stories like mine and ensure no other family endures what mine did.