Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers escape with win as penalty wipes out Lions' wild game-ending touchdown

Penalty flags littered the field on the final drive

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The Pittsburgh Steelers escaped Detroit with a 29-24 win over the Lions on Sunday as the game came down to the final seconds.

Jared Goff and the Lions had one last chance. The team earned multiple shots at the end zone after fighting through penalty flags. Goff thought he had wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown for the go-ahead score, but offensive pass interference was called on Isaac TeSlaa, which negated the score. A false start penalty then moved the Lions back even further from the goal line.

Steelers players celebrate a win

Pittsburgh Steelers' Asante Samuel Jr. (22) Joey Porter Jr. (24) and Jalen Ramsey (5) celebrate after Pittsburgh won an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Detroit.  (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

But they had one more chance. Goff dropped back to pass and targeted St. Brown. The wide receiver caught the pass and was initially thought to have been stopped before the goal line. However, he lateralled the ball to Goff, who ran it in for what the team and fans thought was the game-winning touchdown.

A flag was thrown on the play.

The officiating crew took time to get the mess sorted out. Fans waited with bated breath to see what the call was going to be. Officials said there was a touchdown on the play, but St. Brown was called for offensive pass interference as he pushed into Jalen Ramsey while trying to get open.

Detroit fans’ cheers immediately turned to boos. Lions players were left in disbelief.

Lions players wait for the call

Detroit Lions' Jared Goff (16) waits for a call on the final play of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Detroit.  (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Dan Campbell talks to the referee

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell talks with officials after the final play of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

"Chaos," Aaron Rodgers said when asked how he would describe the final play. "I was a part of a game 13 years ago that had this kind of chaos. That was with some replacement referees, though.

"I mean, just watching it now, looks like there’s an OPI. Looks like he’s stopped. Looks like forward progress just stopped. Crazy game."

It was a huge win for the Steelers, who were trying to stay on top of the AFC North.

Rodgers was 27-of-41 with 266 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Kenneth Gainwell. Running back Jaylen Warren had 143 rushing yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns.

The win also solidifies another winning season for head coach Mike Tomlin. It’s 19 straight seasons of at least a .500 record or better.

Goff had another incredible game for the Lions in spite of the loss. He was 34-of-54 for 364 yards and three touchdown passes. TeSlaa, Jameson Williams and Kalif Raymond each had touchdown receptions.

