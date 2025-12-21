'60 Minutes' postpones segment on migrant inmates from El Salvador's CECOT prison

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CBS' "60 Minutes" has delayed a segment interviewing migrants who were sent to El Salvador's maximum-security prison, CECOT, after being deported by the Trump administration.

The segment "Inside CECOT" was originally going to feature correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi interviewing "some of the now released deportees, who describe the brutal and torturous conditions."

"Earlier this year, the Trump administration deported hundreds of Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador, a country most had no ties to, claiming they were terrorists. This move sparked an ongoing legal battle, and nine months later the U.S. government still has not released the names of all those deported and placed in CECOT, one of El Salvador’s harshest prisons," the press release for the segment read.

Hours before the episode was set to air on Sunday, however, the show released an editor's note on X delaying the segment.

"The broadcast lineup for tonight's edition of 60 Minutes has been updated. Our report 'Inside CECOT' will air in a future broadcast," the note read.

The segment was replaced with one titled "The Kanneh-Masons," focusing on seven British siblings who "have become sensations in the classical music world."

The show did not provide a reason for the delay, but a CBS spokesperson informed Fox News Digital that the network "determined it needed additional reporting ."

"60 Minutes" also privatized its preview for the segment on its YouTube channel, which featured Alfonsi speaking to a former inmate about his "four months of hell."

"Did you think you were going to die there?" Alfonsi asked.

"We thought we were already the living dead honestly," one prisoner responded.

The Trump administration has faced controversy for deporting hundreds of Venezuelan gang members to CECOT earlier this year. In March, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg issued an emergency order blocking President Donald Trump from deporting certain migrants to El Salvador. Despite the order, hundreds of migrants remained in CECOT for months.

Boasberg has since ordered the Department of Justice to provide the status and location of the migrants.