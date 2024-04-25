Trump's legal team prepares to dissect first witness during cross-examination and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

PECKING ORDER – Trump's legal team prepares to dissect first witness during cross-examination. Continue reading …

'MONUMENTAL' – Trump reacts to pivotal Supreme Court arguments on presidential immunity. Continue reading …

'CAMPUS TERRORISTS' – Elite university sparks backlash after canceling main stage commencement ceremony. Continue reading …

TRICK PLAY – Atlanta Falcons pull off insane stunner with their No. 8 draft pick. Continue reading …

MODEL MELTDOWN – Gisele Bündchen breaks down in tears to police officer following a traffic stop. Continue reading …





POLITICS

FOLLOW THE MONEY – House lawmakers urge major donors to cut off Columbia amid protests. Continue reading …

WHO'S BEHIND IT? – Expert argues similarities in campus anti-Israel protests, suggest foreign influence. Continue reading …

UP THE ANTE – Biden's latest tax hike could crush the economy, experts warn. Continue reading …

SENATE SHOT – New Republican challenger to Elizabeth Warren says ‘no one has disappointed Massachusetts more’. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…





MEDIA

NO THANKS – Students accepted to Columbia declining to attend over antisemitic climate. Continue reading …

'PLANNED ATTACK' – Moms claim school failed to heed warnings before girl was brutally beaten. Continue reading …

'THE ONLY WAY TO GO' – Daddy-daughter ironworker duo explain why they pursued a skilled trade. Continue reading …

EASING INTO EV – Auto engineer says future of electric vehicles lies with hybrids. Continue reading …

OPINION

MIKE POMPEO – Antisemitism at Columbia, Yale and NYU isn't free speech, it's a pro-Hamas mob. Continue reading …

CAROL ROTH – The one piece of Trump’s legacy that haunts Biden. Continue reading …





PRIME TIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Biden and his policies are what's really on trial. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Good luck keeping Trump in his 'cage'. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY –Nothing is stopping Donald Trump from speaking to you directly. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – Our campuses are occupied, and our streets are being overrun with 'wild-eyed Jew haters'. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

PROPERTY WRONGS – Texas couple's dream house purchase turns into nightmare. Continue reading …

NEWS QUIZ – Border rancher, mysterious green puppy and more: Can you get a perfect score?. Continue reading …

HELPED FEED THE WORLD – Meet the American who invented the gas-powered tractor. Continue reading …

ROYAL REDEMPTION – How Queen Camilla went from vilified mistress to beloved daughter-in-law. Continue reading …

PRETTY IN PINK – Stunning spring moon is captured over Chesapeake Bay in this amazing video. See video …

WATCH

JOE CONCHA – Trump is facing a 'mass legal conspiracy'. See video …

STEVE GARVEY – University presidents have to stand up. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s the weather looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Well, important – very important – oral arguments today at the U.S. Supreme Court on presidential immunity. A decision here will not only have an immediate impact on the weaponized DOJ quest to prosecute Trump from now until Election Day in 193 days, but it will have lasting ramifications, or as Neil Gorsuch, as the justice put it: 'We're writing a rule for the ages.'"

– SEAN HANNITY

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn













SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)







DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.