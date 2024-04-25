Falcons select quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in draft stunner after signing Kirk Cousins

The Atlanta Falcons shook things up.

The Falcons, who signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year deal earlier this offseason, selected Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in the draft's first stunner Thursday night.

Cousins is 35 years old and coming off an Achilles tear, so maybe this is a security blanket. But Cousins did sign for $180 million with $100 million guaranteed.

It's a stunner considering just about every expert had Penix as the fifth quarterback being taken. Instead, he was the fourth, and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy remains available.

Last season, Washington's reign over the Pac-12 continued. Penix threw for 4,903 yards with 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. His efforts with a high-octane offense led to a national championship appearance, though Michigan defeated Washington.

That performance probably hurt his stock. He completed 27 of his 51 passes for 255 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Penix, who will soon turn 24, also has an injury history before even taking an NFL snap.

He’s torn his right ACL twice, once in 2018 and once in 2020 with Indiana, and he had a clavicle fracture in 2019 and an A/C joint separation in 2021.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

