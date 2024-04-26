Trump NY trial enters day 8 with more testimony from American Media CEO David Pecker

Former President Donald Trump lauded the first witness in his trial in Manhattan, former tabloid publisher David Pecker, as a "nice guy" earlier Thursday ahead of court.

"He’s been very nice. David’s been very nice. He’s a nice guy," Trump told the media while meeting with construction crews in the city early Thursday morning.

Pecker is the prosecution team's first witness in the NY v. Trump case, where the 45th president is facing 34 charges of falsifying business records.

Pecker is the former CEO of American Media Inc., the parent company of publications such as the National Enquirer, who has known Trump stretching back to the 1980s. The former media publisher took the stand earlier this week, where he testified regarding "catch and kill schemes" to allegedly bury negative information about Trump ahead of the 2016 election.

"Catch-and-kill" schemes are understood as tactics used by media and publishing companies to buy the rights of a person’s story with no intention of publishing it. The NY v. Trump case specifically revolves around a payment of $130,000 given to former pornographic actress Stormy Daniels by former Trump personal attorney in 2016 to allegedly silence her claims she had an extramarital affair with Trump in 2006.

Pecker testified Thursday that he first heard of Daniels' claims of a sexual affair with Trump after the notorious "Access Hollywood" tape was unearthed ahead of the election in 2016. He said that Daniels was selling rights to her story for $120,000, which Pecker said the media company could not afford.

"I am not a bank," Pecker said he told National Enquirer editor Dylan Howard of the tip and sale of Daniels' story. Howard then told Pecker he would contact Cohen about the matter, Pecker said.

Prosecutors allege that after Cohen paid Daniels in exchange for silence on the alleged affair, Trump fraudulently logged reimbursements to the personal lawyer as legal expenses. Prosecutors in the case are trying to prove that Trump falsified business records in "furtherance of another crime." The DA's office said the other crime is the violation of a New York law against "conspiracy to promote or prevent election."

Fox News Digital's Emma Colton contributed to this update.