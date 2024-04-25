LAURA INGRAHAM: Every household, city and town in the US have been 'defrauded' by Biden and Democrats

Fox News host Laura Ingraham lays out how some of President Biden's policies have impacted Americans in her opening monologue on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: This is a nightmare scenario, though, for Democrats to see union workers – their people, supposedly – cheering Trump. Now remember, many of them are lifelong Dems, but they see what Biden has done to our country, to our economy and our border and, of course, our standing in the world-- that's in the toilet. Now, today was a very, very bad day for Joe Biden and all those who've been bamboozling the American people on his behalf. As we just discussed, the special counsel will likely be disappointed by what the Supreme Court does in the presidential immunity case, meaning they won't be able to rely on a trial in federal court mucking up the fall campaign for Trump.

SCOTUS WEIGHS MONUMENTAL CONSTITUTIONAL FIGHT OVER TRUMP IMMUNITY CLAIM

Thus, while Trump is facing multiple felony counts in this ridiculous hush money case, he's forced to sit in that courtroom for four or five hours, you know, a day, four or 5 days a week. Biden and his policies, that is really what's on trial here. Every household in America, every city, every town, and our country's standing in the world, all of it, have been assaulted. All have been defrauded by this administration and its party. From the economy to the border to the culture, Biden. Schumer. Pelos. – they have caused incalculable destruction to our country.

…

Drag queen story hours are now going anti-Israel like the one you just saw in Amherst, Massachusetts. Now, why should any of us be surprised? After all, the drag trans identity has been supported and mainstreamed by this administration, and their highest level staffing and all the way to their actual policies, such as the recent changes to Title IX, which now stipulates that sex discrimination includes gender identity. I'm telling you tonight that girls' sports will never be the same again. Thanks, Joe.

Voters see the evidence, and it's clear Biden isn't protecting the girls, isn't protecting the women. He's protecting his far-left base. At every turn since his inauguration, Biden's chosen them over the working class, including in the reckless handling of inflation that they, remember, initially dismissed and then later tried to spin.