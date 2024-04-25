New Republican challenger to Elizabeth Warren says ‘no one has disappointed Massachusetts more’

Quincy, Massachusetts, City Council President Ian Cain didn’t hold back criticizing Sen. Elizabeth Warren when he officially launched his challenge against her on Wednesday, calling her a disappointment.

"No one has disappointed Massachusetts more than Elizabeth Warren," Cain said in a campaign video posted to his social media that included negative headlines about the senator, and the viral moment she drank a beer on an Instagram Live while announcing her presidential candidacy before 2020.

He continued, "Instead of working for Massachusetts, she’s working for herself. What’s worse is she’s incapable of delivering real results because she’s so bogged down in the extreme partisanship that keeps Washington and our government at a standstill."

Massachusetts’ senators have been solidly Democratic since 2013, when Warren first took office. Former Sen. Scott Brown was the last Republican senator in the state. He lost to Warren in 2012.

Cain, along with being president of the City Council, also created a startup incubator focused on blockchain technology, telling Politico that Warren is "grossly out of touch and out of step with Massachusetts voters" for her anti-cryptocurrency stance.

Cain’s other top issues include border security and the immigration crisis, China, public safety and ending inflation, according to his website.

In his video, the 41-year-old also took aim at the 74-year-old’s age, saying he wants to "usher in the next generation of leadership."

Cain told Politico that Warren is the person that "presumably as soon as they came into this office in 2012, was focused on running for President of the United States and has largely been focused outward outside of the state. Elizabeth Warren doesn’t have local issues in mind."

Warren’s campaign noted to Politico that she has gotten more than $50 billion in federal funding for the state during her time in office.

Cain is a newcomer to the Republican Party, registering as one in February, according to the Boston Globe. He was previously unregistered and a registered Democrat before that. He has said he wants to be an "independent voice."

Warren is also facing a Republican challenge from John Deaton, a former Marine and cryptocurrency lawyer, who launched his candidacy in February.

Deaton, who is a relative unknown in the state, said in February: "I fought for the little guy. I took on the greedy corporations and the heartless insurance companies and I won. I am running for U.S. Senate to continue my life’s mission to shake things up for the people who need it most."

Fox News Digital has reached out to both Cain and Warren for comment.