<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>SACKED: Which NFL team's owner said he would pull support from his alma mater, Columbia University, over anti-Israel agitators on campus?</h3><ul><li>Dallas Cowboys</li><li>New England Patriots</li><li>Carolina Panthers</li><li>New York Jets</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The Supreme Court on Thursday considered former President Trump's immunity claim in the case led by which prosecutor?</h3><ul><li>Alvin Bragg</li><li>Letitia James</li><li>Jack Smith</li><li>Fani Willis</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>TENNESSEE TWO-STEP: Which tech giant is moving its headquarters to Nashville?</h3><ul><li>Meta</li><li>Oracle</li><li>Microsoft</li><li>Intel</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>How did the trial of Arizona rancher George Alan Kelly, charged in the death of a Mexican migrant on his borderland property, end?</h3><ul><li>Guilty verdict</li><li>Not guilty verdict</li><li>Mistrial</li><li>Postponement</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which legendary "Saturday Night Live" comic ripped into anti-Israel agitators at Columbia University, telling them, "You’re supposed to be smart?"</h3><ul><li>Adam Sandler</li><li>Chevy Chase</li><li>Dennis Miller</li><li>Jon Lovitz</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy&nbsp;described to Fox News the "most difficult" question for him to answer. What is it?</h3><ul><li>How to keep morale up</li><li>How to secure global aid</li><li>How to weaken Russia's troops</li><li>Whether to run for re-election</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein saw his 2020 rape conviction overturned by an appeals court. How does that affect his punishment?</h3><ul><li>He will remain in prison.</li><li>He will face a parole board within 30 days.</li><li>He will be freed within 90 days.</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>"Shamrock," a golden retriever puppy in Florida, was born with lime green fur. What's the likely reason why?</h3><ul><li>A genetic mutation</li><li>Prematurity</li><li>Pigmented bile in the mother dog's womb</li><li>A prank by the owner</li></ul></section>

