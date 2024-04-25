GREG GUTFELD: Our campuses are occupied and our streets are being overrun with 'wild-eyed Jew haters'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Let's do a monologue. So, America, whatever happened to white supremacy? Remember when the Biden White House said the number one domestic threat facing the nation was "racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists who advocate for the superiority of the white race"? Ah, the good old days.

It turned out the number one threat to us and Biden's presidency is a teleprompter and the party that props up its desiccated and deranged reader. Because when you look at the crowds currently fighting cops in the streets and shutting down our campuses, threatening White Jewish students and keeping them from simply attending school, we realize these are not the white supremacists that we were promised.

The white sheets have been replaced by black ski masks and balaclavas. I, for one, feel cheated. It's insurrection affirmative action. They're taking all the racist jobs without even trying. But I guess when they said celebrate diversity, they meant among bigots as well. And they're bigots, all right. Except with brand-new tents.

Who's paying for all these? How do they get them there so quickly? Do their parents work for Dick's Sporting Goods? Did they just loot a Bass Pro shop? Are these kids using the cash they stole from us by shirking their student loans? Nope. Someone is funding them. And that someone is a nice way of saying Democrats.

And no one is happier about it than Hamas. This week, a senior Hamas leader pledged support to the protesters and called for the "escalation of their struggle." So what does the party of hate do now? As the Dems claim the greatest threat to democracy is Trump and all the evil White supporters, their most vocal inspired part of their base has gone full Nazi. Hell, I leave for one week and everything goes to s***. Our campuses are occupied, our streets are overrun with wild-eyed Jew haters, Jesse's been using my office to apply body spray, Joe Biden says his uncle was eaten by cannibals.

ILLHAN OMAR, DAUGHTER APPEAR AT COLUMBIA UNIVERISTY ENCAMPMENT AMID NATIONWIDE ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS

I guess unlike the Dems, they find value in white meat. And it's only gaining steam. Democratic Senate leader and shameless panderer Chuck Schumer found his house surrounded by a chanting, anti-Israel mob demanding a Gaza cease-fire. Funny, I don't recall these same crowds out in the streets on October 7th when 1400 Israeli Israeli civilians were raped, kidnaped and murdered. But in their defense, maybe they were holding out for the free tents. Now, what did Chucky see when he looked out his window that night? Well, it wasn't a crowd that looked like a Dave Matthews concert. No, this looked more like the mayhem he and his fellow Dems have helped create in our cities, but even more diverse.

He pushed group identity and now the group identity is pushing back. This was a perfect DEI mob. It looked like the floor at the Democratic National Convention, all marching against Israel and supporting Hamas, a State Department-designated terrorist organization. And let's be clear-- this crowd isn't just anti-Israel. When you're screaming, "I am Hamas," and forming a rugby line to block Jews just trying to get to class, we're well past that. Be careful kids, it's getting so we won't be able to call Trump supporters Nazis anymore if you dopes make it too obvious. But what's new this time around is combining antisemitism with all the typical progressive tropes the left reveres today.

So now, if you support Israel, you must also be pro-American, racist, patriarchal, transphobic, a monster. The progressive little chickens have come home to roost. Now Chuck and the rest of the Dems are pulling what's left of their fake hair out, trying to manage this horde of child monsters that they've created, and they need Republican help. And as Israel prepares to enter Rafah and the reaction here grows more extreme, the Dems expect all of us to share this risk and to do the heavy lifting, which Republicans are fine with because this does need to end. But you got to ask yourself, what if a Republican were in charge, say, a certain guy with a reddish glow and hair that'sWhite somewhere between a rhombus and a parallelogram?

COLUMBIA ALUM OBAMA SILENT AS JEWISH FACULTY, STUDENTS FACE ANTISEMITIC HARASSMENT ON CAMPUS

Would the Dems help Trump? No, they would be attacking the White House like they were Joe Biden's dogs. The Dems would simply fan the flames and the media will ignore it like American hostages held by Hamas. But now it's today with old Joe. And the White House will continue to do nothing because everything Joe does do, turns to s***.

The border, the economy, grammar. Could his inaction be a color issue? That the prism of identity collapses when the victim is White? But there's one bright spot here. The theory of white supremacy has been debunked by Joe Biden's presidency alone.