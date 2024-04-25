JESSE WATTERS: Good luck keeping Trump in his 'cage'

Fox News host Jesse Watters argued Thursday on "Jesse Watters Primetime" that despite Democrats' efforts to keep former President Trump trapped in courtrooms, he manages to get his campaign message out, whether it be a visit to a bodega or greeting construction workers.

JESSE WATTERS: Trump's always loved a good construction site for a real estate mogul like him at home. Judging by the "We love Trump" chants, they love him, too.

SCOTUS SEES ‘DANGEROUS PRECEDENT’ IN TRUMP IMMUNITY CASE IF PRESIDENTS CAN PROSECUTE RIVALS: EXPERTS

These are lifelong Democrat unions wrapping their arms around Trump, group Joe Biden won by 16 points last time. But Biden can't even put a hard hat on the right way. Remember, when he does talk to them, he talks down to them. … This is exactly why Democrats need Trump trapped inside of his cage in court. Every time he escapes, whether it's a construction site or a bodega, as MSNBC said, it's a dangerous situation. He earns the hearts and minds of crowds, and Biden loses his bets. Trump says he's making a play for New York.

After hanging out with a bunch of hard hats this morning, animal control caught "The Donald" and threw him back in his cage, the freezing cold courtroom in Manhattan. But that didn't break his spirit.

The president not having immunity just opens up a Pandora's box. If Trump gets charged, does that mean Bill Clinton gets charged for bombing aspirin factories in Africa? Does Obama get charged for a drone strike, getting a U.S. citizen? Can Biden be charged for human trafficking along the border, cocaine possession or for his windmills? Murdering whales? I mean, they're endangered species. That's one year per whale.

You take away a president's immunity in his free speech, and there's no coming back. These are all legal Hail Marys to keep Trump chained inside of the cage, away from the campaign trail and away from you, the voter. But good luck keeping them in his cage.

