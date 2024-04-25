SEAN HANNITY: Nothing is stopping Donald Trump from speaking to you directly

Fox News host Sean Hannity breaks down the latest in New York v. Trump and the Supreme Court hearing the case on presidential immunity Thursday on "Hannity."

LIVE UPDATES: TRUMP NY TRIAL TESTIMONY RESUMES AS SUPREME COURT HEARS IMMUNITY ARGUMENTS

SEAN HANNITY: Well, important – very important – oral arguments today at the U.S.Supreme Court on presidential immunity. A decision here will not only have an immediate impact on the weaponized DOJ quest to prosecute Trump from now until Election Day in 193 days, but it will have lasting ramifications or as Neil Gorsuch, as the justice put it: "We're writing a rule for the ages."

The question at hand can a U.S. president be prosecuted for his actions in office, is there absolute immunity? Is there limited immunity? Can Obama be charged, for example, for killing Americans in a drone strike which happened overseas? Can George W. Bush be charged with allegedly lying to Congress about Iraq, if a far left prosecutor decides to cook up charges? And could Joe Biden be charged for killing a family in Afghanistan during his deadly withdrawal?

Ultimately, the constitutional, judges on the court seem to favor limited immunity over absolute immunity. But in other words, that would be a huge win for Donald Trump. Official acts carried out by a president would be immune from prosecution. However, a president could still be charged for personal acts like taking bribes oh, maybe from, like, the former first lady of Moscow. That's right, the Russian oligarch that Joe had dinner with at Cafe Milano.