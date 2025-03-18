Trump and Putin's call on peace talks and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Trump says he'll speak with Putin in call to push for truce in Ukraine.

2. Ceasefire collapses as Israel unleashes overnight assault after terrorists break hostage deal.

3. Stranded astronauts finally on their way back home after nine months in space.

MAJOR HEADLINES

‘CREDIBILITY ON FIRE’ – Red state torches activist benchwarmers as it hunts ‘enemy’ gangbangers. Continue reading …

INTO THE WILD – Trump ends Secret Service protection for Biden's adult children ‘immediately’. Continue reading …

GREEN WITH IVY – Bernie Sanders weighs in with his own proposal after Harvard announces free tuition move. Continue reading …

PARADISE LOST – Parents of missing American student speak out on key witness for first time. Continue reading …

SIDELINED – Tracy Morgan bleeds courtside at Knicks game during medical emergency. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

‘CRITICAL TIME FOR OUR NATION’ – Dan Bongino sworn in as FBI deputy director. Continue reading …

DANGER ZONE – US forces launch sleek fighter jets to target Houthi terrorists. Continue reading …

‘DECADES OF EXPERIENCE’ – Trump reveals his pick to lead the FAA. Continue reading …

‘VERY INTERESTING’ – Trump announces he will release 80,000 JFK assassination files. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

SEE IT – $57 million per year taxpayer-funded lease sits nearly empty. See video ...

‘NASTY’ – Rep. Anna Paulina Luna rips Daily Beast's headline taking reported exchange with Trump out of context. Continue reading …

'VERY CONCERNED' – Major companies pull sponsorships from largest Pride event in the world. Continue reading …

SELECTIVE EDITING – ADL accuses Wikipedia of extensive anti-Israel bias in new report. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – A 'Big Four' run the world now that the fog of the Biden regency-era has lifted. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – Democrats 'resist' Trump but go nowhere. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

'REALLY SERIOUS' – Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni cases likely won't settle before trial, lawyer says. Continue reading …

BIG VICTORY – Rory McIlroy wins The Players Championship and $4.5 million in prize money. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on March Madness, famous flora and standout states. Take the quiz here …

‘KNOCK THEM OUT ANYWAY’ – Jalen Rose reacts to UNC's controversial tournament bid. Continue reading …

SNUGGLE SQUAD – Prince Andrew's ritual exposed — servants ordered to arrange teddy bears on bed nightly. Continue reading ...

WATCH

BILLY PREMPEH – New Jersey could be the newest swing state. See video …

ROBERT CHARLES – Trump's leadership transforms geopolitics in the Middle East. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













