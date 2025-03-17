Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump revokes Secret Service protection for adult Biden children Hunter and Ashley

Trump noted that 18 Secret Service agents were assigned to Hunter Biden security detail at the expense of taxpayers

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano , David Spunt Fox News
Published
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem swears in Secret Service Director Sean Curran Video

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem swears in Secret Service Director Sean Curran

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem swears in Sean Curran as the new director of Secret Service, from the Oval Office.

President Donald Trump on Monday announced that former President Joe Biden's adult children will no longer receive U.S. Secret Service protection. 

In a Truth Social post, Trump remarked that Hunter Biden has received Secret Service protection for an "extended period of time."

"There are as many as 18 people on this Detail, which is ridiculous!" Trump wrote. "Please be advised that, effective immediately, Hunter Biden will no longer receive Secret Service protection."

WHO IS SEAN CURRAN? HEAD OF TRUMP'S PERSONAL DETAIL TO BE NOMINATED FOR SECRET SERVICE DIRECTOR

A Secret Service member and members of the crowd are seen at republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump's rally

A Secret Service member and members of the crowd are seen at republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump's rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.   (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Ashley Biden, Hunter's sister, will have her Secret Service protection revoked as well. Trump noted that 13 agents were assigned to her security detail. 

"We are aware of the President’s decision to terminate protection for Hunter and Ashley Biden," the Secret Service told Fox News Digital. "The Secret Service will comply and is actively working with the protective details and the White House to ensure compliance as soon as possible."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Hunter Biden's lawyers. 

Ashley Biden arrives ahead of Hunter Biden's trial at federal court

Ashley Biden arrives ahead of Hunter Biden's trial at federal court, Monday, June 3, 2024, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Former presidents and their spouses receive life-long Secret Service protection under federal law, but the protection afforded to their immediate families over the age of 16 ends when they leave office, though both Trump and Biden extended the details for their children for six months before leaving office, the Associated Press reported. 

Former President Biden allowed Baron Trump to keep his Secret Service protection after his 16th birthday. 

SECRET SERVICE STRUGGLE TO PROTECT PRESIDENTS WON'T SEE ‘IMMEDIATE’ END EVEN WITH MORE MANPOWER: RETIRED AGENT

Hunter Biden and Melissa Cohen Biden arrive at federal court

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, arrives to the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on June 6, 2024 in Wilmington, Delaware. The trial for Hunter Biden's felony gun charges continues today with additional witnesses.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

In his post, Trump said Biden was vacationing in South Africa, which has come under intense pressure from the administration over its land exploration law that allows the government to make land seizures without compensation and its support for the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas and Iran, 

Trump said the seizures discriminate against White land owners. 

"Because of this, South Africa has been taken off our list of Countries receiving Economic and Financial Assistance," Trump wrote. 

Last week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said South Africa’s ambassador to the United States "is no longer welcome" in the country. In a Friday webinar, Ebrahim Rasool talked of the Trump administration’s crackdowns on diversity and equity programs and immigration.

secret service agent

FILE - A Secret Service agent, July 20, 2022, in New York. Secret Service agents protecting President Joe Biden's granddaughter have opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in Washington. That's according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on Monday. It happened Sunday night in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File) (AP)

"The supremacist assault on incumbency, we see it in the domestic politics of the U.S.A., the MAGA movement, the Make America Great Again movement, as a response not simply to a supremacist instinct, but to very clear data that shows great demographic shifts in the U.S.A. in which the voting electorate in the U.S.A. is projected to become 48% white," the South African ambassador said.

Rubio accused Ebrahim Rasool of being a "race-baiting politician" who hates Trump. In a post on X, Rubio declared the South African diplomat "persona non grata."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

