Philadelphia police release video of street fight that ended in fatal shooting, seek help in hunt for suspect

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia police are still searching for a suspect from a deadly February shooting, releasing surveillance video Monday in hopes of identifying the gunman.

The newly released footage shows the victim's car rolling to a stop on Upland Street before the unnamed victim and another man exit the vehicle and engage in a southwest Philadelphia fist fight Thursday, Feb. 26. During the altercation, police say one fatal shot was fired into the victim's stomach.

"The vehicle is registered to the 40-year-old shooting victim, so it is his vehicle," Philadelphia Police Department chief inspector Scott Small said in February, Fox 29 Philadelphia reported. "We don't know the circumstances surrounding his being shot."

The newly-released video shows a man in a white or light-colored shirt pummeling someone in a dark shirt or jacket who was on his back outside the vehicle. More video released shows the man in the darker top fleeing the scene.

DOORBELL VIDEO SHOWS AUSTIN MASS SHOOTING SUSPECT LEAVING APARTMENT BEFORE DEADLY RAMPAGE

Police are searching for the alleged shooter, hoping the video helps identify their suspect, according to the local station.

Officers had responded to the scene following reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim in the driver's seat of his vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

PHILADELPHIA SUED FOR ALLEGEDLY NOT PROMOTING FIVE POLICE OFFICERS BECAUSE THEY ARE WHITE

He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition and later died.

The suspect is described as a Black man standing about 6 feet tall. He was last seen on surveillance video walking along the 2100 block of South 68th Street.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity or whereabouts is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.