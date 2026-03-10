Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Philadelphia

Philadelphia police release video of street fight that ended in fatal shooting, seek help in hunt for suspect

Video shows ta fight that took place before the alleged fatal shot

By Eric Mack Fox News
close
Philadelphia police release video of street fight that ended in fatal shooting, still looking for suspect Video

Philadelphia police release video of street fight that ended in fatal shooting, still looking for suspect

The Philadelphia Police Department released footage of an incident from February in which an unknown suspect shot and killed a man after a street fight.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia police are still searching for a suspect from a deadly February shooting, releasing surveillance video Monday in hopes of identifying the gunman.

The newly released footage shows the victim's car rolling to a stop on Upland Street before the unnamed victim and another man exit the vehicle and engage in a southwest Philadelphia fist fight Thursday, Feb. 26. During the altercation, police say one fatal shot was fired into the victim's stomach.

"The vehicle is registered to the 40-year-old shooting victim, so it is his vehicle," Philadelphia Police Department chief inspector Scott Small said in February, Fox 29 Philadelphia reported. "We don't know the circumstances surrounding his being shot."

The newly-released video shows a man in a white or light-colored shirt pummeling someone in a dark shirt or jacket who was on his back outside the vehicle. More video released shows the man in the darker top fleeing the scene.

DOORBELL VIDEO SHOWS AUSTIN MASS SHOOTING SUSPECT LEAVING APARTMENT BEFORE DEADLY RAMPAGE

Philadelphia fight shooting suspect

The Philadelphia Police Department is looking for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed a 40-year-old man after a street fight in February. (Philadelphia Police Department)

Police are searching for the alleged shooter, hoping the video helps identify their suspect, according to the local station.

Officers had responded to the scene following reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim in the driver's seat of his vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

PHILADELPHIA SUED FOR ALLEGEDLY NOT PROMOTING FIVE POLICE OFFICERS BECAUSE THEY ARE WHITE

Philadelphia fight footage

The Philadelphia Police Department released footage of an incident from February in which an unknown suspect shot and killed a man after a street fight. (Philadelphia Police Department)

He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition and later died.

The suspect is described as a Black man standing about 6 feet tall. He was last seen on surveillance video walking along the 2100 block of South 68th Street.

Philadelphia fight shooting victim car

A Philadelphia man was found in his car suffering from a gunshot wound in February 2026, after a fight broke out that ended in an unknown suspect allegedly shooting him. (Philadelphia Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity or whereabouts is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

Eric Mack is a writer for Fox News Digital covering breaking news.
Close modal

Continue